Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: 'It's not enough' - Lambert reveals transfer frustrations in first press conference of the season

PUBLISHED: 09:25 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 02 August 2019

Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning. Photo: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert cut a frustrated figure as he met the media for the first time this season ahead of their League One opener.

Lambert will take the Blues to Burton Albion tomorrow as his charges start what they hope will be a rapid return to the Championship with a testing first game.

MORE: Burton opener offers wounded Town a chance to set their own tone... but there are still plenty of questions to answer

The Brewers, led by Nigel Clough, are expected to be among the top sides in League One this season, and will provide an interesting challenge for Town in their first game back in the third tier since 1957.

MORE: Town set to sign defender Wilson

And Lambert appeared frustrated by the lack of signings he's been able to make this summer, saying it "wasn't enough" and asking the media to make their own mind up as to the reasons why.

He strongly denied that owner Marcus Evans and he are on 'different pages', saying it was the owner's money to spend as he wishes.

Apart from James Norwood, the Blues have only brought in Luke Garbutt, Will Norris and Tomas Holy this summer, with free agent defender James Wilson also set to sign.

Lambert, who still wants to sign a striker, said any move for Millwall hitman Tom Elliott was definitely off, and appeared to rule out bringing back last season's loanee Will Keane, saying he wouldn't be fit until September.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in search for missing man Brian Nunn

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

First bands announced for new Ipswich music festival

Well-known local band Dingus Khan will perform. Picture: DINGUS KHAN

Eat in this garden centre’s Great British Bake Off style marquee

Inside the marquee restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Notcutts Garden Centre Woodbridge

Watch: ‘It’s not enough’ - Lambert reveals transfer frustrations in first press conference of the season

Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Today’s news as it happens

Our liveblog covers breaking news in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists