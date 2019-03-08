Video

Watch: 'It's not enough' - Lambert reveals transfer frustrations in first press conference of the season

Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning. Photo: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert cut a frustrated figure as he met the media for the first time this season ahead of their League One opener.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lambert will take the Blues to Burton Albion tomorrow as his charges start what they hope will be a rapid return to the Championship with a testing first game.

MORE: Burton opener offers wounded Town a chance to set their own tone... but there are still plenty of questions to answer

The Brewers, led by Nigel Clough, are expected to be among the top sides in League One this season, and will provide an interesting challenge for Town in their first game back in the third tier since 1957.

MORE: Town set to sign defender Wilson

And Lambert appeared frustrated by the lack of signings he's been able to make this summer, saying it "wasn't enough" and asking the media to make their own mind up as to the reasons why.

He strongly denied that owner Marcus Evans and he are on 'different pages', saying it was the owner's money to spend as he wishes.

Apart from James Norwood, the Blues have only brought in Luke Garbutt, Will Norris and Tomas Holy this summer, with free agent defender James Wilson also set to sign.

Lambert, who still wants to sign a striker, said any move for Millwall hitman Tom Elliott was definitely off, and appeared to rule out bringing back last season's loanee Will Keane, saying he wouldn't be fit until September.