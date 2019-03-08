Watch Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert's pre-Leeds press conference LIVE from 1pm

Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media at 1pm this afternoon.

We've reached the final game of the Championship season, although the Blues' fate was sealed several weeks ago after relegation was confirmed on April 13.

Leeds are certain to be in this season's play-offs after their bid for automatic promotion faltered in the final weeks of the season.

The Whites are bringing thousands of fans to Portman Road for the game, with the visitors given the entirety of the Cobbold Stand.

You can watch Paul Lambert's pre-match press conference right here, live from 1pm.

