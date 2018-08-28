Sunshine and Showers

Watch Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert’s press conference live from 1pm

PUBLISHED: 11:00 27 November 2018

Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support after the Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion (Sky Bet Championship) match. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support after the Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion (Sky Bet Championship) match. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this lunchtime as he prepares for his side’s clash with Bristol City tomorrow night.

The Blues are preparing for their second home game in six days, following the 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Brom on Friday night.

Jay Rodriguez and Harvey Barnes scored the goals as the Baggies left Portman Road with three points, but Lambert’s men have a chance to put things right tomorrow night.

Bristol City arrive on a run of four straight defeats but include former Ipswich defender Adam Webster in their ranks.

Lambert will face the media this lunchtime, while defender Jonas Knudsen will also speak as the Danish defender discusses his future, his time under Paul Hurst and optimism under Lambert.

You can watch Lambert’s press conference live here.

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

08:00 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Former Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst appeared on Sky Sports’ EFL Matters show last week, where he discussed his time at Portman Road.

‘I think they will stay with us now’ - Chambers hopes Town have done enough to enthuse fans

06:00 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers hopes the club's fans stick with his side. Photo: WARREN PAGE

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has urged the club’s supporters to stick with his side as they prepare for tomorrow night’s visit of Bristol City.

Nostalgia Watch: On this day in Town history – victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn

05:00 Ross Halls
Town beat Southampton 2-0 on this day in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. And today recalls victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn in the Premier League.....

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

Yesterday, 16:33 Andy Warren
Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert has named the same starting XI for his three games in charge of Ipswich Town. ANDY WARREN ponders if changes are needed and how he could switch things up ahead of Bristol City visit.

Tale of two strikers as Harrison plays 45 minutes and Drinan starts in U23s’ loss at Millwall

Yesterday, 16:27 Andy Warren
Aaron Drinan and Ellis Harrison played for Ipswich Town's Under 23s this afternoon.

Strikers Ellis Harrison and Aaron Drinan were both involved as Ipswich Town’s Under 23s were beaten 2-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Kings of Anglia Podcast special: Inside the Ipswich Town boardroom with Ian Milne and Stuart Hayton

Yesterday, 16:10 Andy Warren
Ian Milne and Stuart Hayton joined the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren take the Kings of Anglia podcast out on the road to visit Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne and club secretary Stuart Hayton.

Striker Drinan returns early from Sutton United loan

Yesterday, 14:48 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town forward Aaron Drinan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan is back at the club after his loan spell at National League Sutton United ended.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Wark scores hat-trick as Town win in Europe

Yesterday, 12:15 Ross Halls
John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town won 5-0 in Europe in 1980

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today includes a John Wark hat-trick in a UEFA Cup win....

Harrison set to make return from injury as Town U23s visit Millwall

Yesterday, 10:42 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Striker Ellis Harrison will make his return to action this afternoon when Ipswich Town’s Under 23s visit Millwall (1.30pm).

