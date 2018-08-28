Watch Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert’s press conference live from 1pm

Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support after the Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion (Sky Bet Championship) match. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this lunchtime as he prepares for his side’s clash with Bristol City tomorrow night.

The Blues are preparing for their second home game in six days, following the 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Brom on Friday night.

Jay Rodriguez and Harvey Barnes scored the goals as the Baggies left Portman Road with three points, but Lambert’s men have a chance to put things right tomorrow night.

Bristol City arrive on a run of four straight defeats but include former Ipswich defender Adam Webster in their ranks.

Lambert will face the media this lunchtime, while defender Jonas Knudsen will also speak as the Danish defender discusses his future, his time under Paul Hurst and optimism under Lambert.

You can watch Lambert’s press conference live here.