Watch Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert’s pre-Bolton press conference LIVE from 1pm

PUBLISHED: 09:54 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 04 April 2019

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at Bristol City Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the weekend visit to Bolton Wanderers.

It’s the ‘battle of the bottom two’ at the University of Bolton Stadium this weekend, but the game has been shrouded in doubt due to ongoing concerns regarding the future of Wanderers.

The game is expected to go ahead despite the Trotters failing to get a safety certificate for the clash amid numerous issues around the troubled Lancashire outfit.

But, following an emergency meeting of the Bolton Council Safety Advisory Group (SAG) this evening, BBC Radio Manchester are reporting that the game will go ahead as long as adequate staffing numbers are met. A further update is expected this morning.

Lambert will speak to the media this morning ahead of the game.

You can follow his press conference live right here.

