Watch Town boss Lambert’s pre-Brentford press conference LIVE from 1pm

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert before kick-off at Bolton

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of Wednesday night’s visit to Brentford.

The Blues head into the game at Griffin Park on the back of a rare victory, following the 2-1 success at Bolton on Saturday.

However, they could now have their relegation to League One confirmed.

For that to happen the Blues would need to lose at Brentford on Wednesday and Reading, Rotherham and Wigan would all need to win their midweek games.

Given Reading go to leaders Norwich, it is likely Lambert’s men will survive to fight another day when Birmingham visit Portman Road on Saturday.

Lambert will speak to the media today, as will Alan Judge, ahead to his return to his former club.

You can watch Lambert’s press conference LIVE right here from 1pm.