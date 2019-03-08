Partly Cloudy

Watch Town boss Lambert’s pre-Brentford press conference LIVE from 1pm

PUBLISHED: 10:15 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 08 April 2019

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert before kick-off at Bolton Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert before kick-off at Bolton Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of Wednesday night’s visit to Brentford.

The Blues head into the game at Griffin Park on the back of a rare victory, following the 2-1 success at Bolton on Saturday.

However, they could now have their relegation to League One confirmed.

For that to happen the Blues would need to lose at Brentford on Wednesday and Reading, Rotherham and Wigan would all need to win their midweek games.

Given Reading go to leaders Norwich, it is likely Lambert’s men will survive to fight another day when Birmingham visit Portman Road on Saturday.

Lambert will speak to the media today, as will Alan Judge, ahead to his return to his former club.

You can watch Lambert’s press conference LIVE right here from 1pm.

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

'This hasn't been a good week for the Army' - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Farming feature: Were AD plants over-sold? Suffolk and Norfolk farmers assess their pros and cons

A Future Biogas anaerobic digestion plant facility at Egmere, Holkham, in Norfolk Picture: FUTURE BIOGAS

