E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: Town boss Lambert's press conference ahead of Southend clash from 9am

25 October, 2019 - 08:00
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning ahead of his side's trip to struggling Southend tomorrow. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning ahead of his side's trip to struggling Southend tomorrow. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning with his side riding a two-game losing streak ahead of their trip to struggling Southend - and you can watch his press conference live here.

Lambert's men slid off the top of League One after a turgid 2-0 defeat at home to Rotherham on Wednesday night, just four days after suffering their first loss of the entire league season by the same scoreline at Accrington Stanley.

MORE: 'Two defeats is certainly not a crisis' - Lambert reflects on 2-0 home loss to Rotherham

Despite the setbacks, Lambert insisted that "two defeats is certainly not a crisis", adding: "You can't be too critical of the team. They've been playing at a really high standard and a high level.

"The test now is 'okay, we've lost two, now it stops'. Now we need to kick on and try and get another run going.

"We are going to be there or thereabouts that's for sure."

The Blues travel to the Essex coast tomorrow for a clash with the ailing Shrimpers - Southend are already eight points from safety after 14 games, with only crisis-club Bolton keeping them off the bottom of the table.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham United

But they've just named Sol Campbell as their new boss, and he'll be assisted by Town icon Hermann Hreidarsson, adding extra spice to Saturday's clash.

- The press conference is due to start at 9am.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 reopens for morning traffic following all-day lorry crash closure

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Shoes over power lines – a prank or something more sinister?

Shoes at Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Relief at Barclays u-turn on cutting cash lifeline for small towns

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

Police quiz financial adviser over alleged fraud

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Watch: Town boss Lambert’s press conference ahead of Southend clash from 9am

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning ahead of his side's trip to struggling Southend tomorrow. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists