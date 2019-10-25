Video

Watch: Town boss Lambert's press conference ahead of Southend clash from 9am

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning ahead of his side's trip to struggling Southend tomorrow. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning with his side riding a two-game losing streak ahead of their trip to struggling Southend - and you can watch his press conference live here.

Lambert's men slid off the top of League One after a turgid 2-0 defeat at home to Rotherham on Wednesday night, just four days after suffering their first loss of the entire league season by the same scoreline at Accrington Stanley.

Despite the setbacks, Lambert insisted that "two defeats is certainly not a crisis", adding: "You can't be too critical of the team. They've been playing at a really high standard and a high level.

"The test now is 'okay, we've lost two, now it stops'. Now we need to kick on and try and get another run going.

"We are going to be there or thereabouts that's for sure."

The Blues travel to the Essex coast tomorrow for a clash with the ailing Shrimpers - Southend are already eight points from safety after 14 games, with only crisis-club Bolton keeping them off the bottom of the table.

But they've just named Sol Campbell as their new boss, and he'll be assisted by Town icon Hermann Hreidarsson, adding extra spice to Saturday's clash.

- The press conference is due to start at 9am.