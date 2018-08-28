Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch the brawl that led to Paul Lambert being sent off on dramatic return to Norwich with Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:13 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 10 February 2019

Paul Lambert was sent off on his return to Norwich City with Ipswich Town. Picture: SKY SPORTS

Paul Lambert was sent off on his return to Norwich City with Ipswich Town. Picture: SKY SPORTS

Archant

Paul Lambert was shown a red card just minutes before the break in a dramatic end to the first half of the East Anglian Derby.

The Blues boss had to be restrained by stewards and police as he gestured towards the Norwich City bench before being shown a red card by referee Peter Bankes.

The incident was sparked by a strong Jon Nolan challenge which was punished by a yellow card.

But with the Norwich crowd and bench calling for a red, players came together and staff clashed on the touchline, resulting in Lambert’s red card after pushes and gestures towards the Norwich staff.

Norwich’s head of performance, Chris Domogalla, was also shown a red card for his part in the melee before the two continued their frank discussion on the way down the tunnel.

The red cards came just seconds before the half-time break, with Norwich a goal up thanks to Onel Hernandez’s second-minute opener.

You can watch the incident above.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Body found after Leiston fire identified as missing man Leon Clark

Leon Clark, aged 20. of Leiston, was reported missing on Thursday by his distraught family Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Eight shops targeted with spray paint in vandalism spree in Norfolk town

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

North Walsham's police have been praised for doing a top job. Pic: Ian Burt.

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

Max Aarons made his full league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Norwich City 3-0 Ipswich Town: Blues well-beaten in fiery derby as Lambert sees red

Norwich City's Onel Hernandez (right) gave the Canaries the lead. Picture: PA

Two Romanian nationals are not allowed to enter Suffolk after being charged with begging offences

Police charge two men for begging offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man slashed in the face with belt in bathroom brawl

The incident happened at Bentley's of Clacton, formally known as The Ocean Hotel Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Live: Hernandez’s early goal and a Pukki double beat Ipswich in fiery derby

Alan Judge with a first half shot at Norwich Picture Pagepix

Passenger rescued after three car crash leaves them trapped

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists