Watch the brawl that led to Paul Lambert being sent off on dramatic return to Norwich with Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 13:13 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 10 February 2019
Archant
Paul Lambert was shown a red card just minutes before the break in a dramatic end to the first half of the East Anglian Derby.
The Blues boss had to be restrained by stewards and police as he gestured towards the Norwich City bench before being shown a red card by referee Peter Bankes.
The incident was sparked by a strong Jon Nolan challenge which was punished by a yellow card.
But with the Norwich crowd and bench calling for a red, players came together and staff clashed on the touchline, resulting in Lambert’s red card after pushes and gestures towards the Norwich staff.
Norwich’s head of performance, Chris Domogalla, was also shown a red card for his part in the melee before the two continued their frank discussion on the way down the tunnel.
The red cards came just seconds before the half-time break, with Norwich a goal up thanks to Onel Hernandez’s second-minute opener.
You can watch the incident above.