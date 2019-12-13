'Have a good Christmas and thanks for what you've done' - Lambert to buy drinks for fans ahead of Rovers clash

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the Wycombe game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has 'put a little something behind the bar' to thank fans for their support ahead of tomorrow's clash with Bristol Rovers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Town boss has bought a drink for the first 125 fans to enter the Portman Road FanZone this weekend, as a gesture of thanks for their support this season and as an early Christmas gift.

He made a similar gesture prior to the opening home game of the season, against Sunderland in August, having previously paid for supporters to travel by coach to the Blues' away game at Blackburn Rovers in January out of his own pocket.

"It's just a thanks to everybody," Lambert said.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'I've not really seen him head a ball... that's cause for concern' - Captain Chambers set to miss Bristol Rovers clash

"My time here could end here tomorrow or I could leave next summer, whatever the case may be. It's a brilliant club and it's just a thanks from me to them.

"The support I've had has been great, so I can't thank the supporters enough. This is just a little thank you.

"We don't play here again until Boxing Day so it's the last game before Christmas, so it's important for me to say thanks to them.

"It's just a gesture to say 'have a good Christmas' and thanks for what you've done."