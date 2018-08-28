Video

Watch as an animated Lambert works closely with midfielder Chalobah during training

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert worked closely with Trevoh Chalobah in training on Tuesday. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town fans got a glimpse of how new manager Paul Lambert likes to work on the training ground yesterday.

Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town's training base. Picture: ROSS HALLS Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town's training base. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The session at the club’s Playford Road training base was filmed by the club’s in-house media team and was watched by Ipswich legends George Burley, Terry Butcher and John Wark.

Manager Paul Lambert had lunch with the three legendary players following the session, where he picked their brains on all things Ipswich Town, but before then he put his players through their paces on the training pitch ahead of this weekend’s clash with Reading.

The new boss paid particularly close attention to Trevoh Chalobah, as he simulated putting the teenager under pressure when receiving the ball from the back four before making space and distributing to his team-mates. The Scot was very clear with his instructions, directing play and making it clear exactly what he required from Chalobah.

Another video shows Chalobah pinging a superb pass which is cushioned into the path of Teddy Bishop, who then found the bottom corner with his shot.

The session was also the first time new goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker was able to work with Bartosz Bialkowski and Dean Gerken.

The new coach clearly brought his shooting boots, as he found the top corner with two efforts. He didn’t have it all his own way, though, with Bialkowski filmed making a good stop.