‘Ipswich put him on the market again... I’m not sure if we have a chance’ - Lambert on Garbutt

Paul Lambert would love to keep Luke Garbutt at Ipswich Town full-time but is unsure whether a deal can be done. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Paul Lambert would love to bring Luke Garbutt back to Portman Road full-time but fears the club may be priced out of a move.

Paul Lambert talks to Luke Garbutt during the loss to Peterborough. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Paul Lambert talks to Luke Garbutt during the loss to Peterborough. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Garbutt will become a free agent next week when his Everton contract expires, at the end of a season where he impressed with six goals in 30 appearances during his loan at Ipswich.

The left-sider has insisted he will not close the door on a permanent move to Suffolk, though he wants to play at as high a level as possible, with Lambert fearing his side may ultimately be gazumped in terms of playing level and finance.

“Luke was excellent for us,” the Town boss said.

“He did really well for us but I think Ipswich did a lot for him as well in terms of putting him on the market again because of how well he performed.

“We’d love to have him here (permanently) because he did so well for us but it’s down to the finance side of it.

“Whether we have a chance at him I’m not sure because I’m pretty sure other teams will be having a look at him.

“His goals, his assist-level and his set pieces were excellent.”

Luke Garbutt celebrates scoring with a free-kick at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix Luke Garbutt celebrates scoring with a free-kick at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Garbutt’s loan at Ipswich ended following the decision to curtail the League One season early, along with goalkeeper Will Norris who has returned to Wolves.

