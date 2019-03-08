E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Poll

'I wouldn't be surprised if Ipswich re-signed him... that's what I get a feel of' - Rotherham boss Warne on former Blue Ward

PUBLISHED: 16:20 18 October 2019

Town midfielder Grant Ward had a loan spell at Rotherham in 2015-16 season from Tottenham

Town midfielder Grant Ward had a loan spell at Rotherham in 2015-16 season from Tottenham

PA Archive/PA Images

Paul Warne retains an interest in former Ipswich winger Grant Ward but the Rotherham boss 'has a feeling' the Blues may look to re-sign the 24-year-old.

Grant Ward is helped off the pitch in some discomfort at Loftus Road Picture PagepixGrant Ward is helped off the pitch in some discomfort at Loftus Road Picture Pagepix

The former Tottenham man is still recovering from a knee ligament injury suffered at QPR on Boxing Day, which ended his season and meant his Ipswich career came to an end when his contract expired at the end of the last campaign.

He's remained at the club to undertake his rehab, though, and is entering the final stages of his rehabilitation.

Warne is a fan of Ward, who had a loan spell at Rotherham earlier in his career, with the Millers boss keeping close tabs on him.

"I try to stay away from signing players who have been here before but Grant is a little bit different in that he was very young when he first came here," he told the Rotherham Advertiser.

You may also want to watch:

"He's coming through a bad injury but then a couple of the lads I signed in the summer have been through that as well.

"I did speak to Wardy a few weeks ago, just touching base with him to see where he's at. He's now running on the grass and all that.

"He still hasn't got anything. I wouldn't be surprised if, when he's fit, Ipswich re-engage and re-sign him. That's sort of what I get a feel of.

"If he does reach out to me - because I don't want to hassle him like a stalker - and say he'd consider coming here or wants to have a chat, I'd definitely meet him. 100 per cent.

"Whether I'd have the funds to do anything... I'd have to 'green light' that with the chairman. If it's something I could do. I would be keen on doing it, yeah."

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four car pile-up in busy road near railway station

The crash happened in Fornham Road, under the A14 bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager branded ‘aggressive and violent’ after stabbing two men

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

101mph driver says wasp sting forced her to ‘put toe down’

Sharon Bourne said an allergy to wasp stings was the reason she had to accelerate to 101mph on the A14 Picture: SIMON PARKER

$article.content.name

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman. Photo: PA

Driver keeps licence despite reaching 12 points with mobile offence

Timothy Kent made his case for exceptional hardship at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists