'I wouldn't be surprised if Ipswich re-signed him... that's what I get a feel of' - Rotherham boss Warne on former Blue Ward

Town midfielder Grant Ward had a loan spell at Rotherham in 2015-16 season from Tottenham PA Archive/PA Images

Paul Warne retains an interest in former Ipswich winger Grant Ward but the Rotherham boss 'has a feeling' the Blues may look to re-sign the 24-year-old.

Grant Ward is helped off the pitch in some discomfort at Loftus Road Picture Pagepix Grant Ward is helped off the pitch in some discomfort at Loftus Road Picture Pagepix

The former Tottenham man is still recovering from a knee ligament injury suffered at QPR on Boxing Day, which ended his season and meant his Ipswich career came to an end when his contract expired at the end of the last campaign.

He's remained at the club to undertake his rehab, though, and is entering the final stages of his rehabilitation.

Warne is a fan of Ward, who had a loan spell at Rotherham earlier in his career, with the Millers boss keeping close tabs on him.

"I try to stay away from signing players who have been here before but Grant is a little bit different in that he was very young when he first came here," he told the Rotherham Advertiser.

"He's coming through a bad injury but then a couple of the lads I signed in the summer have been through that as well.

"I did speak to Wardy a few weeks ago, just touching base with him to see where he's at. He's now running on the grass and all that.

"He still hasn't got anything. I wouldn't be surprised if, when he's fit, Ipswich re-engage and re-sign him. That's sort of what I get a feel of.

"If he does reach out to me - because I don't want to hassle him like a stalker - and say he'd consider coming here or wants to have a chat, I'd definitely meet him. 100 per cent.

"Whether I'd have the funds to do anything... I'd have to 'green light' that with the chairman. If it's something I could do. I would be keen on doing it, yeah."