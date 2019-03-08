Sunny

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

PUBLISHED: 17:51 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 01 April 2019

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town’s game at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday is in doubt with players on strike and matchday staff reportedly threatening to do the same over unpaid wages.

The Trotters face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill of £1.2m, with players and staff repeatedly receiving their pay late in recent months.

Phil Parkinson’s playing squad have today informed the Lancashire club that they will not train for at least 48 hours in protest, a move said to be a show of solidarity with the staff members at the lower end of the wage scale.

Bolton News journalist Marc Iles has also reported that matchday staff, including stewards, are also threatening to withdraw their services for Saturday’s game – something which could put the required safety certificate under threat – if they are not paid.

Bolton’s tax case was adjourned on March 20 after Trotters owner Ken Anderson claimed to have agreed a deal with a last minute buyer. That will be heard again at the High Court on Wednesday.

Rock-bottom Ipswich are eight points behind second-bottom Bolton at the foot of the Championship table.

The Blues are expected to take a large following to The University of Bolton Stadium, with tickets in all areas of the ground having been priced at just £5.

