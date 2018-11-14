Woodbridge boss Scales ‘only looking up’ as ‘Peckers catch up on league games

Woodbridge Town's Carlos Edwards and keeper Alfie Stronge. Picture: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Woodbridge Town boss Jamie Scales says his side are ‘only looking up the table.’

The promoted Woodpeckers have bounced back from a difficult start to life in Thurlow Premier and are now sitting in 13th place in the table – unbeaten in six league games.

All this comes after three straight losses in their first three matches.

This weekend they entertain Great Yarmouth at Notcutts, looking for a quick-fire double over their Norfolk visitors after beating them at the Wellesley just two weeks ago.

“Yes, we are starting to find our feet now,” Scales admitted.

Woodbridge Town's Callum Sinclair, back in the Woodbridge squad Saturday. Photo: PAUL LEECH Woodbridge Town's Callum Sinclair, back in the Woodbridge squad Saturday. Photo: PAUL LEECH

“We started with three straight defeats then won our fourth game at Wroxham. That was a big boost and we haven’t been beaten in the league since.

“I think it is natural for teams to take their time to adapt to a higher level.

“No disrespect but last season playing some teams meant we had a fairly comfortable three points. But this season that just doesn’t happen.

“So, we are in a good place and are only looking up the table.”

The ‘Peckers have only played nine league games and have plenty in hand on others around them. Indeed they have played more cup games than league ones so far this season after decent FA Cup and FA Vase runs.

It’s a small squad at Notcutts, with former Ipswich Town and Sunderland star Carlos Edwards still showing the way, as Scales acknowledges.

“What can you say about Carlos?,” said Scales.

“He oozes class and is so good for the rest of the team. He allows us to play with freedom and he is so important to us.”

Another player who is so important to Woodbridge is the speedy Callum Sinclair.

He’s been out injured, but returns this weekend, much to his manager’s delight.

“Having Callum back is a real boost,” Scales said.

“Our front four of Callum, Kelsey Trotter, Matt McKenzie and Ryan Keeble are a match for anyone.”

Even a 5-1 defeat at Felixstowe & Walton in the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday can’t dampen the ‘Peckers at the moment.

“The higher you go up the pyramid the more teams take their chances,” Scales said.

“Felixstowe did that on Tuesday night. We were punished for our mistakes. I think 5-1 was a bit flattering for them. They may disagree.”

This weekend’s clash with Yarmouth is followed by two more home games for Woodbridge – against Wroxham and Hadleigh.

A maximum haul from that lot and the ‘Peckers will be looking in very good shape.