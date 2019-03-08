Sunshine and Showers

Trainer Pennock teams with jockey Collinson for a hat-trick at Higham

PUBLISHED: 10:19 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 24 April 2019

Steeles Terrace and Richard Collinson racing to a win at Higham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Steeles Terrace and Richard Collinson racing to a win at Higham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

© Graham Bishop 2019

The Easter crowd descended upon Higham racecourse, on the Suffolk/Essex border, in what must be one of the highest attendances the course has experienced, writes Mike Ashby.

The Gunner Brady and Charlie Case, right, on their way to victory at Higham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHYThe Gunner Brady and Charlie Case, right, on their way to victory at Higham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

The biggest equine field of the day came in the opening Hunt race and of the five runners facing the starter, The Gunner Brady and Charlie Case never gave their rivals another thought as they enjoyed a pillar-to-post victory by 20 lengths.

Case took over the ride from the owner's daughter Henrietta, who is still recovering from injury and had the advantage of knowing the horse, as he rides out for trainer Alan Hill everyday, during his gap year.

Andrew Pennock's stable has an outstanding winning record at Higham and they recorded, with jockey Richard Collinson, three more winners.

Collinson has announced his impending retirement from race-riding but was seen to good effect on both Steeles Terrace and Un Huit Huit whilst the other “winner” came with Bullsempire in a walkover in the Restricted race.

Steeles Terrace won the Mixed Open when sweeping by Kriss William, three fences out, to comfortably land the top monetary prize. Un Huit Huit won the Open Maiden in a match beating Heath King by five lengths.

In another two runner affair, Postbridge overturned the Pennock representative Chosen Rose, in the Novice Rider's race, to give William Humphrey his fifth career success.

The final 2.5 mile Conditions race had always been the target for Argot, according to his trainer. Rory Bevin had the ride on the eight-year-old and they finished alone to conclude a very hectic day.

The other attractions included pony racing, a side-saddle dash and a very popular companion dog show. These coupled with, for many, a busy Easter social occasion, all taking place in absolutely glorious weather.

