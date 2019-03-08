Opinion

Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 Peterborough draw

Ipswich Town rescued a point at Peteroborough this afternoon through Luke Chambers' last-gasp header. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

Was in the right place to save Toney's header early on and then had one mad dash off his line before having to react well to save Maddison's effort from halfway before the break. Called into action early in the second half as he saved well from Maddison and then from Eisa and was up for the corner from which Chambers eventually forced an equaliser. 7

Janoi Donacien

Under extra scrutiny given the Blues are set to bring in right-back Kane Vincent-Young in the coming days. Had an up-and-down first-half in which he could have done more to stop crosses from the right while also losing the ball high up the pitch. It was he who lost Toney for the first Peterborough goal. 5

Luke Chambers

Made some meaty headed clearances during the opening period and was vocal throughout, particularly when it came to Holy coming out to claim balls. Stuck out a leg to divert Maddison's chipped pass away from Toney in the box but it only fell to Eisa, who had space and time to beat Holy for Peterborough's second. Headed home superbly to win his side a point. 7

Luke Woolfenden

A decent display from the young central defender, although he did give away the free-kick which led to Toney's headed goal. It was a soft foul but the youngster gave the referee a decision to make at a time when there was little danger. Showed composure on the ball throughout. 6

Myles Kenlock

Delivered the cross-field ball which led to the mix-up for Norwood's goal and got forward well throughout the first half and again in the second, but his final delivery could be better. 5

Cole Skuse

A good performance from the experienced midfielder. Was quick to snaffle up loose balls and used the ball intelligently as well as putting in some big tackles to win the ball back for his side. Had one shot pushed away before another was blocked, while it was his good through-ball which allowed Jackson to win a penalty. 8

Flynn Downes

Was first to every loose ball during the first period and was a solid performer throughout the game. His first touch makes space for himself to play and he's benefiting from that. In a game where Ipswich struggled to get the ball down and play, any occasion when they were able to use the ball usually began from him. 7

Danny Rowe

Busy as usual from the right flank as he looked to cut inside and link up play and was able to cut inside and shoot on a couple of occasions. In truth, though, lots of his neat touches ultimately came to nothing before he was replaced. 6

Gwion Edwards

In from the start on his return to the club he left for Ipswich last summer and was in and out of the game. Had some decent moments during his hour on the pitch but was never able to get a free run at a defender one on one, while his set piece delivery was found wanting. 5

Kayden Jackson

Full of energy from the off, looking to win balls back time and again as he pressured the home defenders. It was his hard running which won the Ipswich penalty as he got beyond Frankie Kent before being dragged to the floor. Kept on running until the end. 6

James Norwood

A mixed afternoon for the striker. His goal after just four minutes will give him real confidence, as he profited from an error following a diagonal ball into the box before finishing well. He will be frustrated by his penalty miss, which he didn't catch well at all. But he offers more than goals, with some neat flicks bringing others into the game. 7

Alan Judge (for Edwards, 66)

On for the final 25 minutes on the left of midfield and maintained that position for much of his time on the field but worked inside on his right foot to try and make things happen. 5

Idris El Mizouni (for Rowe, 74)

A bright 15 minutes for the young Tunisian international. It was his corner which supplied Chambers' goal. 6