Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their penalty shootout victory at Peterborough in the EFL Trophy

Adam Pryzbek and the Ipswich team celebrate at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town beat Peterborough on penalties this evening to move into the last 16 of the EFL Trophy. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Adam Przybek

The young Wales international joined the Blues in the summer, primarily as an Under 23 goalkeeper, and would have made his debut previously in this competition had he not been away on international duty for the three group games. He was in the thick of the action inside the first 20 minutes, making strong saves from Dan Butler and Joe Ward and performed well into the second half, saving from Ivan Toney late on. Saved Dembele's penalty before keeping out Frankie Kent. 8

Adam Pryzbek makes the vital save at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Adam Pryzbek makes the vital save at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Barry Cotter

On what was his 21st birthday, Cotter came in from the cold to play his first senior game in 585 days. His first start since Mick McCarthy's final game in charge of Ipswich has been a long time coming. He had good moments throughout, powerfully winning headers and getting forward well, while there were some risky ones too as he threw his body at balls and was occasionally beaten on the floor. Was down with cramp at one stage but ultimately scored the winning penalty to take his side through. 7

Alex Henderson

A debut for the 18-year-old, just a few days after he made his first appearance for Bury Town in the eighth tier of English football. He had a couple of shaky moments where he didn't cleanly win balls and was beaten to the punch by nippy Posh forwards, while he was perhaps lucky to get away with early penalty appeals, but he also won a couple of battles which helped his side. He responded well in the second, digging out a couple of balls well. 6

Barry Cotter seals the win at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Barry Cotter seals the win at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Cole Skuse

This was Skuse's first game outside of League One this season and it came at centre back, where he was smart early on as he timed a trio of challenges to perfection to stop Peterborough runners. He was caught backing off for Jones's goal, as he was beaten by a neat touch to his left side before being replaced at the break with a hip injury. 6

Myles Kenlock

Back in the side after missing out on a start in the FA Cup against Coventry. Comfortable enough in possession, cutting inside to attack on a couple of occasions, and defended well enough before being moved to centre-back following Skuse's departure. He was one of Ipswich's best performers and netted from the spot. 7

James Norwood shoots during the first half at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd James Norwood shoots during the first half at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Brett McGavin

The young midfielder was excellent in the FA Cup at Lincoln and was fully deserving of his senior appearance once again, where he was calm and composed in possession and aggressive without it. He keeps the ball well but, when the moment's right, he was keen to play neat balls into the channels for Jordan Roberts. Missed from the spot but that shouldn't be a stain on another good display. 7

Emyr Huws

The senior man in midfield, Huws was always available for McGavin and El Mizouni but had few forays into attacking areas. Took the armband as the game went on and became frustrated, capped by as cynical a booking as you will see for a trip on Siriki Dembele. Had a free-kick tipped over by Aaron Chapman late on. There was time for one more effort on goal and it was Ipswich's best chance of the half, but Chapman was equal to the Welshman again as he got down low to push a shot away. Great block at the death to deny Serhat Tasdemir. Scored from the spot. 6

Barry Cotter and the Ipswich team celebrate at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Barry Cotter and the Ipswich team celebrate at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Idris El Mizouni

The Tunisia international's game was packed with neat touches and clever passes early on, while he was the man to react quickest to follow up onto James Norwood's spilled shot to put Ipswich ahead. He faded a little but just about scored from the spot when it mattered. 6

Armando Dobra

Had a quiet opening half where he struggled to get on the ball, particularly after switching to the left flank, but was back on the right in the second half and never stopped trying, working space for himself on a couple of occasions. 6

Jordan Roberts nearly snatches the win in the dying seconds at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Jordan Roberts nearly snatches the win in the dying seconds at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Jordan Roberts

Back after suffering a nasty toe injury against Gillingham earlier in this competition and involved in the Ipswich goal, intercepting Niall Mason's loose pass and freeing Norwood to shoot. Fancied his luck from range, shooting over from a free-kick and from open play in the first-half and scored Ipswich's first in the shootout. A decent display as he operated wide and drifted inside. 7

James Norwood

A quiet night all in all for a striker who fed of scraps for much of the game. Had a shot parried for EL Mizouni's goal but didn't stop running in attack. Scored the fifth penalties, making amends for his miss on this ground in August. 5

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Tommy Smith (for Skuse, 46)

On at the break for Skuse. Deserves great credit for his response to an early booking, picked up for a foul on Idris Kanu as he battled away excellently. 6