Matchday Live: Blues looking to get back to winning ways at London Road

Ipswich Town take on Peterborough United this afternoon. Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Peterborough United this afternoon. (Kick-off 3pm)

Speaking ahead of the game, Town boss Paul Lambert said: "It's a strong team but we have 4,000 fans going, which is incredible.

"It's extraordinary support we have and that's the way the club should be, not what I saw against Middlesbrough all those months ago when you could hear a pin drop.

"That's credit to the supporters coming out in their numbers to get behind their team.

"We have a lot of young ones coming, which I've noticed, and a lot of new ones too.

"That's the way it should be and what you call proper support."

On Posh boss Darren Ferguson, Lambert added: "I don't know him particularly well but I do know of him. I've met him a few times.

"They've went for it (in the transfer market) at the start of the season. Results aren't great and Darren won't be happy but it's still a hard game."

"We're playing well, we know what we have to try and go and do and everybody's right behind us.

"We're ready for the game, that's for sure."