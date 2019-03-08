Matchday Live: Blues looking to get back to winning ways at London Road

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 August 2019

Ipswich Town take on Peterborough United this afternoon.

Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Peterborough United this afternoon. (Kick-off 3pm)

Speaking ahead of the game, Town boss Paul Lambert said: "It's a strong team but we have 4,000 fans going, which is incredible.

"It's extraordinary support we have and that's the way the club should be, not what I saw against Middlesbrough all those months ago when you could hear a pin drop.

"That's credit to the supporters coming out in their numbers to get behind their team.

"We have a lot of young ones coming, which I've noticed, and a lot of new ones too.

"That's the way it should be and what you call proper support."

On Posh boss Darren Ferguson, Lambert added: "I don't know him particularly well but I do know of him. I've met him a few times.

"They've went for it (in the transfer market) at the start of the season. Results aren't great and Darren won't be happy but it's still a hard game."

"We're playing well, we know what we have to try and go and do and everybody's right behind us.

"We're ready for the game, that's for sure."

