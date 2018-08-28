Kelly nets hat-trick as AFC Sudbury beat Brentwood Town

Phil Kelly, who scored a hat-trick in AFC Sudbury's 5-3 win over Brentwood Town tonight. Picture: CLIVE PEARSON Archant

AFC Sudbury 5 Brentwood Town 3

AFC Sudbury raced into a 3-0 lead and then kept their composure to score two late goals and so celebrate a dramatic 5-3 home win over Brentwood Town tonight.

Callum Harrison broke the deadlock after just two minutes, making the most of a defensive mix-up following Joe Whight’s cross into the danger zone.

Phil Kelly then struck twice in quick succession, heading home Billy Holland’s cross to double the lead on seven minutes.

Kelly converted a one-on-one stituation with the keeper from Coakley’s through ball to make it 3-0 in the 15th minute, but the visitors were spurred on by Kojo Apenteng’s corner going straight into the net on 19 minutes.

Charlee Hughes reduced the arrears to 3-2 before half-time, and Ryan Mallett equalised (50 minutes).

However, Kelly completed his hat-trick to regain the lead for Sudbury in the 79th minute, before Harrison tapped home the fifth in stoppage time after Kelly had rounded the keeper.

- Stowmarket Town were 4-1 winners over Godmanchester in the League Challenge Cup. Remi Garrett, Jack Baker, Scott Chaplin and Ballard all scored for the Suffolk hosts.