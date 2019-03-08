Vincent-Young, Skuse, Norwood, Jackson – who’s got your vote for Town player of the season so far?

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 16:23 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 09 October 2019

Kane Vincent-Young and James Norwood would both be contenders for Town's player of the season so far - but who would you pick? Photo: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town are a quarter of a way through their League One campaign, and sit atop the table, still unbeaten - but who's been the star player for the Blues so far?

Town, of course, have won eight and drawn three of their league clashes so far, and have another weekend off to look forward to now due to international call-ups.

So now seems a good time to reflect on their fine start and pick out their stand-out star thus far.

MORE: 'We want to win it' - Keane says Town plan on lifting EFL Trophy at Wembley

And there are many contenders - when we posed the question on Twitter, electrifying right-back Kane Vincent-Young and rock solid veteran Cole Skuse were the picks of many fans.

But the likes of James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Luke Garbutt, Flynn Downes, Tomas Holy, Luke Woolfenden and Luke Chambers could also stake a claim to that title.

Jackson leads the team in scoring with six strikes so far, one ahead of summer signing Norwood, while Downes has been superb in midfield and Town's defence has been watertight, conceding just five goals in the league campaign to date.

MORE: Mike Bacon on the Blues: You stay salty Chris Sutton - we'll carry on being the best team in the league!

Garbutt, meanwhile, has chipped in with three goals, including a goal of the season contender free-kick thunderbolt in the 4-1 win over Tranmere.

The Blues return to action when they make the long trip to Accrington a week on Sunday, in a game which kicks off at midday and will be shown live on Sky.

- Who's your pick of the players so far? Let us know below!

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'There were flashing lights everywhere' - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'There were flashing lights everywhere' - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

'Words cannot express our devastation' – Families of Colchester murder victims pay tribute

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man charged after police clock driver doing 143mph on A14

Robert Pylypczuk, 48, of Ashwell Road in Bury St Edmunds, is due to appear in court today Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

'She had a heart of gold' - Tributes paid to mother-of-three killed in car crash

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

'We're just good as the boys', says teenage racing sensation juggling A-levels with dream job

Lydia Walmsley standing next to her prized Mini Cooper which her dad is the mechanic for. Picture: DAVE YOUNG/DAVE YOUNG PHOTOGRAPHY

Vincent-Young, Skuse, Norwood, Jackson – who's got your vote for Town player of the season so far?

Kane Vincent-Young and James Norwood would both be contenders for Town's player of the season so far - but who would you pick? Photo: STEVE WALLER
