Poll

Vincent-Young, Skuse, Norwood, Jackson - who's got your vote for Town player of the season so far?

Kane Vincent-Young and James Norwood would both be contenders for Town's player of the season so far - but who would you pick? Photo: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town are a quarter of a way through their League One campaign, and sit atop the table, still unbeaten - but who's been the star player for the Blues so far?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town, of course, have won eight and drawn three of their league clashes so far, and have another weekend off to look forward to now due to international call-ups.

So now seems a good time to reflect on their fine start and pick out their stand-out star thus far.

MORE: 'We want to win it' - Keane says Town plan on lifting EFL Trophy at Wembley

And there are many contenders - when we posed the question on Twitter, electrifying right-back Kane Vincent-Young and rock solid veteran Cole Skuse were the picks of many fans.

But the likes of James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Luke Garbutt, Flynn Downes, Tomas Holy, Luke Woolfenden and Luke Chambers could also stake a claim to that title.

Jackson leads the team in scoring with six strikes so far, one ahead of summer signing Norwood, while Downes has been superb in midfield and Town's defence has been watertight, conceding just five goals in the league campaign to date.

MORE: Mike Bacon on the Blues: You stay salty Chris Sutton - we'll carry on being the best team in the league!

Garbutt, meanwhile, has chipped in with three goals, including a goal of the season contender free-kick thunderbolt in the 4-1 win over Tranmere.

The Blues return to action when they make the long trip to Accrington a week on Sunday, in a game which kicks off at midday and will be shown live on Sky.

- Who's your pick of the players so far? Let us know below!