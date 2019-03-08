Picks from the Paddock: All the weekend's racing tips
PUBLISHED: 17:57 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 19 July 2019
PA Wire
The team at Picks from the Paddock bring you tips for all the weekend's racing, including a focus on the Weatherbys Super Print at Newbury.
15:40 Newbury - Weatherbys Super Sprint
A whopping 25 runner field awaits viewers in this annual renewal where the "babies" (two-year-olds) take centre stage.
Former winners include Lathom who won two races this past month, and Tiggy Wiggy, who claimed the race back in 2014 and went on to win two Group contests including the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes. Whether we see a winner as good as Tiggy Wiggy only time will tell.
When analysing this year's running there isn't an abundance of form to go off with most of the runners because of their age and these youngsters can certainly eek out tonnes of improvement from race to race.
At big odds the unbeaten course winner Odyssey Girl looks to be massively overpriced and punters looking for each way value shouldn't look much further.
At equally generous odds Electric Ladyland is likely to go better than her seventh in the Windsor Castle and shouldn't be too far away either.
All this being said however the favourite Ventura Rebel deserves his spot at the head of the market. He did very well to finish second in the Norfolk Stakes and in all honesty could've gone one better if jockey Paul Hanagan had decided to send him for home earlier.
That effort is by far the best form on offer and his Royal Ascot exploits makes him by far the one to beat.
It's not advisable from a betting point of view that you go for a favourite in such a large field but in this instance it's Ventura Rebel's race to lose and he looks the obvious one to be on here.
Tip: VENTURA REBEL (WIN) - NAP
ITV Racing tips:
13:50 Newbury - Fox Chairman (WIN)
14:10 Market Rasen - St Gallen (WIN)
14:25 Newbury - Withold (E/W)
14:40 Newmarket - Dance Legend (E/W)
15:00 Newbury - Khadeem (E/W)
15:20 Market Rasen - Trigger Nichol (E/W)
Best bets:
Dean Kilbryde: 15:15 Newmarket - Cartmel Cleave
Chris Connolly: 17:20 Newbury - Makzeem
Matt Polley: 16:45 Newbury - Lush Life