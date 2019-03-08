Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Picks from the Paddock: All the weekend's racing tips

PUBLISHED: 17:57 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 19 July 2019

Tiggy Wiggy went on to big things after winning the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury back in 2014. Ventura Rebel looks the one to back in 2019. Picture: PA SPORT

Tiggy Wiggy went on to big things after winning the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury back in 2014. Ventura Rebel looks the one to back in 2019. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire

The team at Picks from the Paddock bring you tips for all the weekend's racing, including a focus on the Weatherbys Super Print at Newbury.

Paul Hanagan will be on the favourite Ventura Rebel at Newbury. Picture: PA SPORTPaul Hanagan will be on the favourite Ventura Rebel at Newbury. Picture: PA SPORT

15:40 Newbury - Weatherbys Super Sprint

A whopping 25 runner field awaits viewers in this annual renewal where the "babies" (two-year-olds) take centre stage.

Former winners include Lathom who won two races this past month, and Tiggy Wiggy, who claimed the race back in 2014 and went on to win two Group contests including the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes. Whether we see a winner as good as Tiggy Wiggy only time will tell.

When analysing this year's running there isn't an abundance of form to go off with most of the runners because of their age and these youngsters can certainly eek out tonnes of improvement from race to race.

At big odds the unbeaten course winner Odyssey Girl looks to be massively overpriced and punters looking for each way value shouldn't look much further.

At equally generous odds Electric Ladyland is likely to go better than her seventh in the Windsor Castle and shouldn't be too far away either.

All this being said however the favourite Ventura Rebel deserves his spot at the head of the market. He did very well to finish second in the Norfolk Stakes and in all honesty could've gone one better if jockey Paul Hanagan had decided to send him for home earlier.

That effort is by far the best form on offer and his Royal Ascot exploits makes him by far the one to beat.

It's not advisable from a betting point of view that you go for a favourite in such a large field but in this instance it's Ventura Rebel's race to lose and he looks the obvious one to be on here.

Tip: VENTURA REBEL (WIN) - NAP

ITV Racing tips:

13:50 Newbury - Fox Chairman (WIN)

14:10 Market Rasen - St Gallen (WIN)

14:25 Newbury - Withold (E/W)

14:40 Newmarket - Dance Legend (E/W)

15:00 Newbury - Khadeem (E/W)

15:20 Market Rasen - Trigger Nichol (E/W)

Best bets:

Dean Kilbryde: 15:15 Newmarket - Cartmel Cleave

Chris Connolly: 17:20 Newbury - Makzeem

Matt Polley: 16:45 Newbury - Lush Life

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Public warned not to approach prison absconder

Darren Weinling is said to have absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. He has links to Ipswich and London Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Matchday Live: Blues backed by more than 2,000 fans as Town’s pre-season steps up at Colchester

Ipswich Town take on Colchester United this evening. Picture: ROSS HALLS

New tunes from Ed Sheeran top UK charts

Ed Sheeran's new album and single have topped the UK charts Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES

Picks from the Paddock: All the weekend’s racing tips

Tiggy Wiggy went on to big things after winning the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury back in 2014. Ventura Rebel looks the one to back in 2019. Picture: PA SPORT

Challenges faced by adult social care are ‘unprecedented but not insurmountable’, says council

Suffolk County Council is near the bottom of the league for social care spending. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists