Picks from the Paddock: All the weekend's racing tips

Tiggy Wiggy went on to big things after winning the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury back in 2014. Ventura Rebel looks the one to back in 2019. Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire

The team at Picks from the Paddock bring you tips for all the weekend's racing, including a focus on the Weatherbys Super Print at Newbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Hanagan will be on the favourite Ventura Rebel at Newbury. Picture: PA SPORT Paul Hanagan will be on the favourite Ventura Rebel at Newbury. Picture: PA SPORT

15:40 Newbury - Weatherbys Super Sprint

A whopping 25 runner field awaits viewers in this annual renewal where the "babies" (two-year-olds) take centre stage.

Former winners include Lathom who won two races this past month, and Tiggy Wiggy, who claimed the race back in 2014 and went on to win two Group contests including the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes. Whether we see a winner as good as Tiggy Wiggy only time will tell.

When analysing this year's running there isn't an abundance of form to go off with most of the runners because of their age and these youngsters can certainly eek out tonnes of improvement from race to race.

At big odds the unbeaten course winner Odyssey Girl looks to be massively overpriced and punters looking for each way value shouldn't look much further.

At equally generous odds Electric Ladyland is likely to go better than her seventh in the Windsor Castle and shouldn't be too far away either.

All this being said however the favourite Ventura Rebel deserves his spot at the head of the market. He did very well to finish second in the Norfolk Stakes and in all honesty could've gone one better if jockey Paul Hanagan had decided to send him for home earlier.

That effort is by far the best form on offer and his Royal Ascot exploits makes him by far the one to beat.

It's not advisable from a betting point of view that you go for a favourite in such a large field but in this instance it's Ventura Rebel's race to lose and he looks the obvious one to be on here.

Tip: VENTURA REBEL (WIN) - NAP

ITV Racing tips:

13:50 Newbury - Fox Chairman (WIN)

14:10 Market Rasen - St Gallen (WIN)

14:25 Newbury - Withold (E/W)

14:40 Newmarket - Dance Legend (E/W)

15:00 Newbury - Khadeem (E/W)

15:20 Market Rasen - Trigger Nichol (E/W)

Best bets:

Dean Kilbryde: 15:15 Newmarket - Cartmel Cleave

Chris Connolly: 17:20 Newbury - Makzeem

Matt Polley: 16:45 Newbury - Lush Life