Picks from the Paddocks: Gold Mount looks intriguing at York

Making Miracles ridden by Silvestre De Sousa goes to post. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

York 15.00

A listed contest over a mile and three quarters awaits eight runners at York tomorrow afternoon.

Gold Mount is an intriguing runner here, originally trained by Alan King at the start of his career, he has travelled far and wide and has now returned to England for trainer Ian Williams. He has run over a variety of distances, predominantly mile and a quarter/half but has experimented over further. It has to be a doubt that conditions are going to favour him, despite the fact he is the joint highest rated horse in the race at 110.

Mark Johnstons pair must also be considered, tactically durable with no ground issues, they will definitely have a say in this event.

Making Miracles would be the favoured of the pair. After routing the field in the Chester cup on desperate ground, he stepped up in class next time and ran respectably behind Ascot gold cup bound stable mate Dee Ex Bee. Ground conditions were to quick for him on that occasion. and with mud flying again he would be dangerous if left alone on the front end.

Austrian School the other Johnston runner should also relish these condition, particularly being a half brother to a dual Grand National winner.

Both Raheen House, who has switched from Brian Meehan to William Haggas and Desert Skyline are both decent individuals who seem to have lost their way a little.

This does represent a drop in class for Desert Skyline, he has been contesting a lot of the major staying contests for a while. It would be no surprise to see him feature more prominently than of late, especially as he handles conditions. Raheen House may improve from the switch to a different yard, he still has time on his side, but a watching brief is advised.

Mekong ticks a lot of boxes here and is the selection. Conditions here look absolutely ideal today for this horse, an eye-catching seasonal debut at Sandown in the Henry II should set him up nicely for this.

Running on faster ground than ideal, he travelled supremely well in that contest, until a lack of match practice took its toll. A horse that revels in soft ground and providing Ryan Moore doesn't leave the Johnston horses alone on the front, it looks an ideal opportunity.

With a run under his belt, and with the usual level of fitness improvement he is expected to take this race.

MEKONG - (WIN)

ITV Racing:

YORK 13.50 MAKAWEE

YORK 14.25 KAESO

YORK 15.00 MEKONG (NAP)

YORK 15.35 BLOWN BY WIND

SANDOWN 14.05 POCKET DYNAMO

SANDOWN 15.15 THRAVE

CHESTER 14.40 DURSTON