Former Town striker Pitman among those released by Portsmouth

Former Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman has been released by Portsmouth. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman is one of five senior players to have been released by League One rivals Portsmouth.

The striker, 32, was a key man for Pompey during the first two seasons which followed his arrival from Portman Road but found his game time limited during the recently curtailed campaign.

He leaves Fratton Park having scored 41 goals in 66 starts and 33 substitute appearances, helping the South Coast club to an EFL Trophy triumph at Wembley, plus third-tier finishes of 8th, 4th and 4th.

Kenny Jackett’s men have lost in the play-off semi-finals two years in a row, narrowly defeated over two legs against Sunderland (1-0 on aggregate) and, most recently, Oxford United (on penalties).

Pitman spent two seasons at Ipswich after arriving as part of the deal which saw Tyrone Mings sold to Bournemouth. During his time under Mick McCarthy’s management in the Championship, he scored 14 goals in 42 starts and 28 sub appearances across all competitions.

Portsmouth have also released midfielder Adam May, defender Matt Casey and forward Oli Hawkins. Player of the Season, big defender Christian Burges, turned down a new deal to join Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.