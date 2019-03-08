Partly Cloudy

Play-off semi-final wins for Heybridge Swifts and Maldon & Tiptree

PUBLISHED: 22:02 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:06 01 May 2019

Matthew Price, who scored Heybridge Swifts' second goal in a 2-0 win at Aveley

Matthew Price, who scored Heybridge Swifts' second goal in a 2-0 win at Aveley

Archant

Maldon & Tiptree and Heybridge Swifts will meet in the Bostik League North play-off final at Park Drive on Sunday, after they won their respective semi-final ties tonight.

Heybridge Swifts' management team of assistant Karl Duguid, left, and boss Julian Dicks. The Swifts won 2-0 at Aveley to reach the play-off final. Picture: CARL MARSTONHeybridge Swifts' management team of assistant Karl Duguid, left, and boss Julian Dicks. The Swifts won 2-0 at Aveley to reach the play-off final. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The Swifts, with former West Ham defender Julian Dicks as their manager, recorded an impressive 2-0 win at Aveley's Parkside Stadium. Swifts had finished fifth in the table.

Daniel Walker broke the deadlock on 16 minutes by flicking home a cross at the far post, and he nearly doubled the lead when having a shot blocked by defender Conor Mead just three minutes later.

Aveley were reduced to 10 men by Sam Bantick's 58th minute sending off, and the Swifts made the game safe when substitute Matt Price doubled the lead with a break-away goal in injury-time.

Meanwhile, Maldon & Tiptree beat Coggeshall Town 1-0 at home in the other semi-final, thanks to Eddie-Louis Dsane's 59th minute winner. He tapped home Jerome Slew's cross at the far post.

