Play-off showdowns for Maldon & Tiptree, Heybridge and Chelmsford

Maldon & Tiptree's Tariq Issa (No. 10) has a shot blocked by Felixstowe's Ethan Clarke. Maldon entertain Heybridge Swifts in the Bostik North play-off final on Sunday. Picture: STAN BASTON © Stan Baston

Sunday features some exciting play-off ties, for Essex clubs, with Maldon & Tiptree entertaining local rivals Heybridge Swifts in the Bostik North play-off final (3pm), and Chelmsford City playing away at Welling in a National League South play-off semi-final (also 3pm).

A place in the Bostik Premier, alongside fellow North-Essex side Brightlingsea Regent, awaits the winners of Sunday's play-off showdown at Park Drive.

Hosts Maldon & Tiptree beat Coggeshall Town 1-0 in Wednesday night's semi-final, thanks to a goal from the prolific Eddie-Louis D'Sane, while Heybridge Swifts recorded a fine 2-0 victory at Aveley, via goals from Dan Walker and Matt Price.

The Jammers, who finished second in the table behind Bowers & Pitsea, are managed by Wayne Brown. During the season, they beat Heybridge 3-2 at home and drew 1-1 at Scraley Road. The Swifts are managed by Julian Dicks.

Ticket prices for Sunday afternoon's game are priced at: £10 Adults: £5 Concessions; £2 for under-16s.

Bostik League passes and Colchester United programme discount vouchers will not be valid for this game.

Meanwhile, Chelmsford City progressed straight to the semi-finals of the National Leaue Suth play-offs, due to Concord Rangers' expulsion from the play-offs (due to ground grading issues).

Rod Stringer's men were given a bye, having finished fourth in the table, one place and four points adrift of Sunday's hosts Welling.

Stringer said: “We were due to play Concord Rangers (on Wednesday night), so that can only be a positive.

“There were no guarantees that we would have won that game anyway. To get straight through to the semi-finals is a big bonus for us.

“We know that it'll be tough. We've played Welling twice this year; drew here (at home) and got beat (away) the other week. I'm confident though.

“We'll go there in good spirits. We have more players available this time round than what we had last time round, and we've got nothing to fear.

“Welling have had a very good season, but they're beatable. I think it'll be down to who shows up on the day and keeps their bottle. We will need the rub of the green.”