Opinion

Player ratings: How Town players performed against Shrewsbury

Flynn Downes (on ground partly hidden) heads past Shrewsbury keeper Brad Walker for Ipswich Town's third goal in their 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON takes a look at Town's performances against Shrewsbury in their 3-0 win

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich players congratulate James Norwood after his penalty had put them into an early 2-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ipswich players congratulate James Norwood after his penalty had put them into an early 2-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

TOMAS HOLY 7

Made a beauty of a save on half-time to make sure his side went in at two-up. His kicking was good but in general he had a front four in front of him who let little past.

KANE VINCENT-YOUNG 8

Man of the match. Was up against a very good left-winger in Ryan Giles but Vincent-Young coped admirably, so much so Giles was substituted. Won the penalty in the first half and was the instigator of the third. Looks a fine signing for the Blues.

MYLES KENLOCK 6

Kayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswich a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswich a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A steady game from the left-back who kept things simple and didn't try to over-complicate his game. Defended well throughout and tried always to get forward.

LUKE CHAMBERS 7

Solid game from the skipper. As usual won his fair share of battles with what was a physical Shrewsbury side and of course for Town fans it's good to see the Chambo winning'fist-pump' back on the agenda at Portman Road.

LUKE WOOLFENDEN 8

For such a young man his performances continue to display much maturity. His loan season at Swindon last year has seen him, like Downes, ramp his game up. Up against a very experienced man in Steve Morison, he held his own well.

Josh Laurent and Ryan Giles react as Ipswich are awarded an early penalty after Kane Vincent-Young was brought down. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Josh Laurent and Ryan Giles react as Ipswich are awarded an early penalty after Kane Vincent-Young was brought down. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

COLE SKUSE 7

Such an important figure in the Town team, it was another good performance from Skuse. Tidies up well and happy to spread the ball and take on killer passes.

DANNY ROWE 6

Helped set up the Town opener and had one or two good runs. Switched wings during the first half and continues to show glimpses of his obvious potential.

ALAN JUDGE 7

You may also want to watch:

Here, there and everywhere, Judge is always on it. It didn't always come off against the Shrews, but he is a dangerous play-maker for Town to have.

FLYNN DOWNES 8

Rarely gave the ball away, kept it simple and then made the run of the game to get on the end of Jackon's cross to seal the deal for the Blues. Has come on leaps and bounds this season.

JAMES NORWOOD 6

A tough day for Norwood who was up against robust defenders. But he held his own and again led the line well. Tucked his penalty away nicely to give Town a great start of the game. Five goals already this season is a nice stat.

KAYDEN JACKSON 7

Another goal and lots of penetrating runs, Jackson and Norwood got the Town off to a great start. Always a threat with his pace, Jackson caused the Shrews defenders difficulties when getting behind them. Great cross for Downes' goal.

SUBS WHO CAME ON

GWION EDWARDS 5

Helped set up the second goal and put in a good cross that Norwood just couldn't get on the end of.

JON NOLAN 5

Great to see him back on the pitch and he showed some tidy touches during his late appearance.

ANTHONY GEORGIOU 5

Didn't manage to get into the game too much, but his trickery is never far away you sense.

Ratings

10: Worldie. 9: Stunning game. 8: Excellent throughout. 7 Good game. 6 Solid enough. 5 Average. 4 Poor, 3 or below, Not good!!