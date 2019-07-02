'Some players simply don't want to test themselves', says Needham boss Wilkins, as Parker returns to Needham

Back at Bloomfields, Needham Market, Craig Parker. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Craig Parker is returning to Bloomfields for the coming season - and Needham Market boss Richard Wilkins is very happy about that, writes Mike Bacon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parker, who still holds the Needham Market club record for the most goals in a season (40, 2010/11 season), has joined from King's Lynn Town.

"I've known Craig for a long time and it was quick to do a deal with him once I knew he was interested," Wilkins said.

"He's a Step 3 player all day long, he works in Bury, so it's a good fit.

"Craig just wants to play, he's fit and ready to go and he will be a great addition to our squad."

Wilkins, like Stuart Boardley at Leiston, admits he could still do with 'two or three more'. But he's not overly concerned at the moment, although he admits the market appears a players' one.

"The players seem to be dictating a bit more these days," Wilkins said.

"I reckon I've spoken to more players in this close season than I have in four or five previous ones put together.

"I think it's the league we (and Leiston and Lowestoft) find ourselves in that isn't helping, with so many trips to the midlands.

"The travelling seems to be an issue with some players but more disappointing is that some simply don't want to step up and test themselves which, personally, I find strange."