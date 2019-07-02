Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'Some players simply don't want to test themselves', says Needham boss Wilkins, as Parker returns to Needham

02 July, 2019 - 16:30
Back at Bloomfields, Needham Market, Craig Parker. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Back at Bloomfields, Needham Market, Craig Parker. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Craig Parker is returning to Bloomfields for the coming season - and Needham Market boss Richard Wilkins is very happy about that, writes Mike Bacon.

Parker, who still holds the Needham Market club record for the most goals in a season (40, 2010/11 season), has joined from King's Lynn Town.

"I've known Craig for a long time and it was quick to do a deal with him once I knew he was interested," Wilkins said.

"He's a Step 3 player all day long, he works in Bury, so it's a good fit.

"Craig just wants to play, he's fit and ready to go and he will be a great addition to our squad."

Wilkins, like Stuart Boardley at Leiston, admits he could still do with 'two or three more'. But he's not overly concerned at the moment, although he admits the market appears a players' one.

"The players seem to be dictating a bit more these days," Wilkins said.

"I reckon I've spoken to more players in this close season than I have in four or five previous ones put together.

"I think it's the league we (and Leiston and Lowestoft) find ourselves in that isn't helping, with so many trips to the midlands.

"The travelling seems to be an issue with some players but more disappointing is that some simply don't want to step up and test themselves which, personally, I find strange."

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Holiday disaster as Suffolk pair stranded on A14 for TWO DAYS after motorhome breakdown

Tracey Salmon, her mother Marilyn and their dog Dolly next to their broken down motorhome. Picture: TRACEY SALMON

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Holiday disaster as Suffolk pair stranded on A14 for TWO DAYS after motorhome breakdown

Tracey Salmon, her mother Marilyn and their dog Dolly next to their broken down motorhome. Picture: TRACEY SALMON

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Suffolk athlete Wattleworth wins debut marathon at San Diego

Suffolk athlete Bradley Wattleworth, in action on the track in America. He won the recent San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

‘Some players simply don’t want to test themselves’, says Needham boss Wilkins, as Parker returns to Needham

Back at Bloomfields, Needham Market, Craig Parker. Picture: Matthew Usher.

NHS trust spends £90,000 on legal fees surrounding death of 19-year-old anorexic student

Averil Hart, who died in 2012 after suffering from anorexia nervosa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists