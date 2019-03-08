Sunshine and Showers

Andrews says players are playing for ‘personal pride’ ahead of big Woodbridge clash

08 March, 2019 - 17:00
Stowmarket's Ollie Canfer on the scoresheet at Ely.

Archant

Rick Andrews admits his Stowmarket Town players are playing for ‘personal pride’ as far as the rest of their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign is concerned, writes Alex Moss.

With 10 games of their league season left to go, the Old Gold and Blacks sit in fourth place in the table, 13 points adrift of leaders Histon, who also have two games in hand.

Stow could still match their third-place finish from 2017-18, or even better it by finishing second, which would equal the club’s highest-ever finish set back in 1991-92.

Andrews’ men have a chance to claw back some of the six-point gap on second-placed Woodbridge Town, who are ahead of Godmanchester Rovers, in third, on goal difference, when the two Suffolk sides meet at Greens Meadow tomorrow afternoon (3pm).

But with a highly-anticipated Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final against Felixstowe & Walton United to follow three days later, the Stow manager’s focus is very much on trying to secure a Portman Road final for the club’s ever-growing number of supporters.

“I just think at this stage of the season, we’re not going to win it now,” Andrews said.

“We’re looking at formations, different people in different positions to see what they can offer us.

“That’s what we’ll be doing for the rest of the season.

“We’re seven weeks away from finishing and for me we’ve got 10 friendlies and one serious game, possibly two.

“Of course, we still want to finish as high as possible. The boys have still got personal pride and they showed that on Tuesday night (in the 3-3 draw at Ely City).

“They could have felt sorry for themselves (at 3-1 down and with 10 men), but credit where credit’s due, they came forward and dug out a result in the end.”

Ollie Canfer and Jack Baker came off the bench and scored in the final 10 minutes to salvage a point for the Old Gold and Blacks at the Ellgia Stadium on Tuesday.

Stow were reduced to 10 men when Ryan Clark was shown a red card with the score at 2-1 to Ely, who edged further ahead before Stow rallied late on.

