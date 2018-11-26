Boardley enjoying the positives as Leiston look to get the points at St Neots

Tom Bullard, back for Leiston at St Neots.

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley has taken plenty of positives as he comes up to his first month in charge at Victory Road.

The former Felixstowe & Walton man has overseen a mixed set of results since he and assistant David Head took over the role at the Southern League club, the pair not helped by a hefty injury list.

Saturday’s defeat at Beaconsfield in the FA Trophy was a disappointment. Tomorrow night Leiston are at St Neots in a league clash.

“The results haven’t all gone our way, but I’m really pleased with the way the players have responded to me and David,” Boardley said.

“There are plenty of positives I’ve taken.

“I understand the direction the club wish to go in with more young players although it hasn’t helped at the moment we have had quite a few senior players injured.

“That saw us with five teenagers on the bench at Beaconsfield and two starting, which is fine, they all did well. Now I have some players coming back fit again which is a big help.”

Tom Bullard, Rob Eagle and Matt Rutterford all return to the Leiston squad at St Neots as the Blues look to get back to winning ways after a draw and two defeats in their last three matches.

“Of course it’s good to have players coming back and it looks like we are breaking the back of our injuries.

“This league is physical, probably more physical than the Isthmian Premier, but David and me are ambitious and we know what we want to achieve, and the play-offs is where we want to be. We have the players here to be able to do that.”

There are only four points separating fourth-placed Leiston and 14th-placed Rushall Olympic in what is an especially tight Central Premier table.

“Anyone can beat anyone in this league and I think it will continue to be tight for most, if not all, season,” Boardley added.

“We need to be on our mettle at all times against all opposition.”

Meanwhile Leiston’s teenage goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith has gone on loan to Whitton United for a month.

He kept a clean sheet in his first game for the Greens on Saturday – a 2-0 win over Wroxham.