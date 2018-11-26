Rain

Boardley enjoying the positives as Leiston look to get the points at St Neots

26 November, 2018 - 12:34
Tom Bullard, back for Leiston at St Neots.



Leiston boss Stuart Boardley has taken plenty of positives as he comes up to his first month in charge at Victory Road.

The former Felixstowe & Walton man has overseen a mixed set of results since he and assistant David Head took over the role at the Southern League club, the pair not helped by a hefty injury list.

Saturday’s defeat at Beaconsfield in the FA Trophy was a disappointment. Tomorrow night Leiston are at St Neots in a league clash.

“The results haven’t all gone our way, but I’m really pleased with the way the players have responded to me and David,” Boardley said.

“There are plenty of positives I’ve taken.

“I understand the direction the club wish to go in with more young players although it hasn’t helped at the moment we have had quite a few senior players injured.

“That saw us with five teenagers on the bench at Beaconsfield and two starting, which is fine, they all did well. Now I have some players coming back fit again which is a big help.”

Tom Bullard, Rob Eagle and Matt Rutterford all return to the Leiston squad at St Neots as the Blues look to get back to winning ways after a draw and two defeats in their last three matches.

“Of course it’s good to have players coming back and it looks like we are breaking the back of our injuries.

“This league is physical, probably more physical than the Isthmian Premier, but David and me are ambitious and we know what we want to achieve, and the play-offs is where we want to be. We have the players here to be able to do that.”

There are only four points separating fourth-placed Leiston and 14th-placed Rushall Olympic in what is an especially tight Central Premier table.

“Anyone can beat anyone in this league and I think it will continue to be tight for most, if not all, season,” Boardley added.

“We need to be on our mettle at all times against all opposition.”

Meanwhile Leiston’s teenage goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith has gone on loan to Whitton United for a month.

He kept a clean sheet in his first game for the Greens on Saturday – a 2-0 win over Wroxham.

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

12:25 Andy Warren
Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert has named the same starting XI for his three games in charge of Ipswich Town. ANDY WARREN ponders if changes are needed and how he could switch things up ahead of Bristol City visit.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Wark scores hat-trick as Town win in Europe

12:15 Ross Halls
John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town won 5-0 in Europe in 1980

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today includes a John Wark hat-trick in a UEFA Cup win....

Harrison set to make return from injury as Town U23s visit Millwall

10:42 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Striker Ellis Harrison will make his return to action this afternoon when Ipswich Town’s Under 23s visit Millwall (1.30pm).

‘I’m very confident’ – Chambers shares Lambert’s belief that Town will beat the drop

09:00 Andy warren
Luke Chambers speaks to his Ipswich Town team-mates in the pre-match huddle. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers shares manager Paul Lambert’s confidence that the Blues will beat the drop.

Opinion North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

06:00
Substitute Jack Lankester hit the post with a late free kick on Friday. Terry Hunt thinks he deserves to start on Wednesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

It’s a huge week for Ipswich Town as they seek to build on the renewed hope created by Paul Lambert, writes North Stander Terry Hunt.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win...

Yesterday, 18:36 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the vocal support following Friday night's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at home to West Brom on Friday night and are now six points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table. Chief football writer STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

McCarthy back in charge of Republic of Ireland for Euro 2020 campaign, with his replacement already lined up

Yesterday, 13:41 Stuart Watson
Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy (right) has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland boss, with Stephen Kenny to replace him after Euro 2020. Photo: FAI

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland manager this afternoon.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: An emotional night which made me so proud of my club

Yesterday, 11:02
A young fan with a burger wants to throw the ball back into play after it had gone into the crowd during the West Brom defeat. Picture: STEVDE WALLER

Friday night’s game was one of mixed emotions for yours truly which brought an end to a surreal two weeks, writes Karl Fuller.

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Yesterday, 10:24 Stuart Watson
A crowd of more than 22,000 was in attendance, despite the Friday night game being on television. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at home to West Brom in a Championship clash on Friday night. STUART WATSON highlights five key talking points.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Two wins over Manchester City

Yesterday, 10:23 Ross Halls
Town won 3-2 at Man City on this day in 2000

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features two victories over Manchester City and a five-goal thriller against Portsmouth....

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

Substitute Jack Lankester hit the post with a late free kick on Friday. Terry Hunt thinks he deserves to start on Wednesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

New homes would cause ‘considerable harm’ to AONB, claims inspector

Homes planned for Aldeburgh's AONB would have caused 'considerable harm' to the beauty spot Picture: MIKE PAGE

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

