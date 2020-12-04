Live

Matchday Live: Town bid to end fractious week with three points in first game in front of fans since March

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes his side to Plymouth Argyle this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Ipswich Town are in action against Plymouth Argyle tis afternoon. Kick-off 3pm.

Today marks Town’s first game in front of supporters since March, with 1,800 Plymouth fans expected at Home Park.

The Blues go into this game on the back of a three-game winless run which has seen Paul Lambert’s side fail to score and struggle to threaten the opposition goal.

The match also marks manager Paul Lambert’s 100th in charge of the club.

“I’ve loved every day of working at a great club which has probably lost its way in a lot of ways,” the Scot said.

“I’m pretty sure people will hold their hands up to their mistakes but it’s a brilliant club.

“Of course I want it to be better and I want it to be successful but I’ve loved every minute of being here. It’s certainly been different that’s for sure.”

Kick-off is at 3pm.