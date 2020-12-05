Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 victory at Plymouth Argyle

Published: 6:01 PM December 5, 2020 Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020

Ipswich Town won 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring Ipswich's winner at Plymouth Argyle Picture Pagepix Ltd

David Cornell

A third successive game for the Welshman as he looks to make the starting spot his own. Could do little about the opening goal as Luke Jephcott thundered it in off the bar but, that aside, had a solid first half with some well-claimed crosses and an excellent grab at Jephcott’s feet as he got off his line well to meet Frank Nouble’s flick-on. Held Jerome Opouku’s shot well to start the second half, as it dipped in front of him, before picking up a booking late on after being adjudged to be time-wasting. 7

Luke Chambers

The skipper had some danger to deal with as Plymouth looked to overlap down his side, which is where the opening goal was born. Skidded a low shot wide and had a few decent crossing opportunities in attacking areas without being able to make them count. Was solid enough defensively throughout this game. 6

Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring Ipswich's winner at Plymouth Argyle Picture Pagepix Ltd

You may also want to watch:

Luke Woolfenden

Started the game strongly as he blocked shots from Jephcott and Nouble, positioning himself well and seeing plenty of the ball. Was lucky Cornell was able to pounce on the ball after he couldn’t cut out Nouble’s flick forward but otherwise got through this game well. 7

Mark McGuinness

Had a few difficult moments early on and was beaten to the opening goal by Jephcott but recovered from that well and enjoyed the physical battle with the Plymouth forwards. Came on strong at the end with a succession of strong clearances. 7

Stephen Ward

Looked shaky at the start of this game, giving the ball away on a few occasions, but came into it really well. Was vocal throughout and supplied both goals through left-side crosses while also defending well. Helped drive his team on during his best Ipswich display since returning from injury. 8

Brett McGavin

Back in the side after illness and was neat and tidy throughout this game, moving the ball around well and getting forward when he could. He started the second half well, forcing home keeper Michael Cooper to tip his corner over the bar before needing to hold the Town man’s driven shot. He was replaced soon after that. 6

Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring Ipswich's winner at Plymouth Argyle Picture Pagepix Ltd

Jon Nolan

The midfielder was playing again just a few days on from his rushed return against Oxford and, prior to equalising had operated deep and was quiet when on the ball. His finish was excellent, though, chesting the ball up for himself and then lifting the ball past Cooper. 6

Jack Lankester

Had early penalty appeals waved away and was adjudged to have dived after nicking the ball away from Opoku and taking a heavy clatter from the Plymouth defender. Had some really clever touches and looked the most-likely Town player to unlock a door in the opening period. Had a quiet second before being replaced. 6

Alan Judge

The former Plymouth man was given a good reception as he returned to his former club and looked keen to make an impact from the left flank. He had some moments in good positions from there without being able to find a killer touch before ending the game in the middle of midfield. 6

Armando Dobra

Started this game as Town’s No.10 and had zip about him early on, while also taking a few hits from the bigger Plymouth defenders. Had a shot saved just before the break and was the man fouled as Danny Mayor picked up his second yellow card. Good to see the youngster start successive league games for the first time. 6

Turning point: Danny Mayor is sent off against Ipswich at Plymouth Argyle Picture Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson

The former Accrington man won this game for the Blues with a good left-footed finish. Prior to that he’d started as a lone striker, showing some good hold-up and link-up play, while also missing a one-on-one he will know he should have done better with. Ended the game in a front two with Oli Hawkins and will be pleased with his performance. 8

Oli Hawkins (for Lankester, 65)

The big striker did exactly what Lambert will have wanted him to do after sending him onto the field as he disrupted the home defence. His biggest impact saw him superbly chest the ball into the path of Jackson for the winning goal. 6

Kayden Jackson scores Ipswich's winner at Plymouth Argyle Picture Pagepix Ltd

Keanan Bennetts (for McGavin, 65)

Entered the game on the left wing as Town switched to a midfield four, with a couple of bright moments when he teased his man without too much of an end product. 5

PP020 Plymouth Argyle v Ipswich8

Armando Dobra shoots at Plymouth Argyle Picture Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra bursts forward at Plymouth Argyle Picture Pagepix Ltd

Jack Lankester is caught by a challenge on the edge of the penalty area at Plymouth Argyle Picture Pagepix Ltd