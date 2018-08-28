The Non-League Podcast: Bury Town chairman Russell Ward and Achilles first-team player/manager Andy Coote join Mike Bacon and Carl Marston

Front row, left Bury Town chairman Russell Ward and Achilles player/manager Andy Coote, right. Mike Bacon, left and Carl Marston are standing at the back

Enjoy the latest non-league chat with Bury Town chairman Russell Ward and Achilles first-team player/manager Andy Coote. Plenty of views, plenty of opinion. But will you agree?

Joining Mike Bacon and Carl Marston this week on The Non-League Podcast are Bury Town chairman of nearly 20 years, Russell Ward and Suffolk & Ipswich League player/manager of Achilles, Andy Coote.

From the legal 7-dayer, to the not-so-legal ‘tapping up’ of players, there are plenty of strongly-held opinions from Russell and Andy.

VAR, the Sin Bin, money, local derbies... And who is your favourite... Roy Keane or Sven Goran Eriksson? (But for what?).

