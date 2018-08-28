Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

The Non-League Podcast: Bury Town chairman Russell Ward and Achilles first-team player/manager Andy Coote join Mike Bacon and Carl Marston

PUBLISHED: 12:35 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 08 February 2019

Front row, left Bury Town chairman Russell Ward and Achilles player/manager Andy Coote, right. Mike Bacon, left and Carl Marston are standing at the back Photo: ROSS HALLS

Front row, left Bury Town chairman Russell Ward and Achilles player/manager Andy Coote, right. Mike Bacon, left and Carl Marston are standing at the back Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Enjoy the latest non-league chat with Bury Town chairman Russell Ward and Achilles first-team player/manager Andy Coote. Plenty of views, plenty of opinion. But will you agree?

Joining Mike Bacon and Carl Marston this week on The Non-League Podcast are Bury Town chairman of nearly 20 years, Russell Ward and Suffolk & Ipswich League player/manager of Achilles, Andy Coote.

From the legal 7-dayer, to the not-so-legal ‘tapping up’ of players, there are plenty of strongly-held opinions from Russell and Andy.

VAR, the Sin Bin, money, local derbies... And who is your favourite... Roy Keane or Sven Goran Eriksson? (But for what?).

More podcasts here

Subscribe here

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Ed Sheeran’s favourite chippy proud to represent Framlingham

Inci Korkmaz, Director of Framlingham Fish Bar, with her cousin outside the shop. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Ed Sheeran’s favourite chippy proud to represent Framlingham

Inci Korkmaz, Director of Framlingham Fish Bar, with her cousin outside the shop. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Van abandoned close to level crossing linked to robbery

A van has been left on rail tracks near Beccles. Picture: BTP

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Anger as video of schoolgirls ‘fighting’ is shared on social media

The video was shot ourside County Upper School, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

Huge new monthly farmers’ market coming to Ipswich

Justine Paul on the Cornhill launching Ipswich Farmers Market. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Bury still ‘in with a shout’ as they entertain Basildon United

Bury Town centre-half Kyran Clements (No. 6) and striker Cemal Ramadan prepare to threaten from another corner, during Tuesday night's 5-2 win over Witham Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists