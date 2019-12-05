E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The Speedway Podcast: With former Ipswich Witch Jeremy Doncaster.... 'Fast starts and halcyon days'

PUBLISHED: 15:39 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 05 December 2019

Mike Bacon and Jeremy Doncaster, with the two Golden Helmets Jem won in the Czech Republic

Mike Bacon and Jeremy Doncaster, with the two Golden Helmets Jem won in the Czech Republic

Join host MIKE BACON as he chats to former Ipswich Witch and Reading Racer .... JEREMY DONCASTER

'The Donk' was once described by multi-world champion Jason Crump as 'one of best riders of his era'..... And what an era it was....

Listen as Jem takes you though his life in the sport, from the grass to the shale and plenty of longtrack in between. And so much more....

PLUS++++

- His special friendship with the great Simon Wigg

- Winning the double with both the Witches and Racers... The secret was....?

- Why he was such a fast starter

- American fever in the 80s

- Why he never won the British title

- The joy of two Golden Helmet victories

- Why the art of team-riding has gone

- Best promoters, best team-mates and being one of two 5-1 'king' pairings

- Thoughts on the sport - and riders today

AND MUCH MORE.....

In this one-hour special, we hear how Jem was persuaded to join the Witches, his first-ever competitive meeting that saw him not complete a lap!

Commowealth titles, Overseas titles, third in the world, European grasstrack champion..... And the night Ipswich promoter John Berry exploded at his team-mate John Cook when the pair looked set to win the KO Cup for the Witches!

