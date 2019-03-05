Partly Cloudy

Novice jockeys produce star rides at Horseheath

05 March, 2019 - 12:00
Zeroeshadesofgrey and Charlie Buckle winners of the Mens Open race Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP

Zeroeshadesofgrey and Charlie Buckle winners of the Mens Open race Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP

© Graham Bishop 2019

The Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace meeting at Horseheath on Sunday saw young jockey Luke Scott give Mahlers Spirit a beautifully patient ride in the Novice Riders contest aboard the Andrew Pennock trained Mahlers Spirit, writes Lauren Braithwaite.

Mahlers Spirit and Luke Scott winners of the Novice Riders race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOPMahlers Spirit and Luke Scott winners of the Novice Riders race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP

Luke is in his first season riding and had only ridden his first winner last weekend at Chaddesley Corbett.

The last time Luke was seen racing in East Anglia he suffered a horrific fall at Cottenham and he left the track in an ambulance.

Another novice jockey Jamie Brace won the opening Intermediate contest aboard Tricky Silence by a neck from Tully’s Touch ridden by Jack Andrews. It was a close encounter over the final two fences with Tricky Silence staying on the stronger at the finish.

Zeroshadesofgrey made all to win the Men’s Open. There were only two runners but once the tempo was upped, Charlie Buckle’s mount jumped impeccably and was never going to be caught by After Aspen and Jack Andrews.

Proximo and Alice Stevens winners of the Ladies Open race Photo: GRAHAM BISHOPProximo and Alice Stevens winners of the Ladies Open race Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP

It was a frustrating day for Andrews who had three seconds from three rides.

In the closing Maiden race, the odds-on favourite Racing Eagle was beaten a length and a half by the Gerald Bailey trained Spring Cover, after not jumping with any fluency. Alex Vaughan-Jones made all on the winner which went someway to making up for Bardista’s disappointing run, who was beaten at odds of 1/3 in the preceding Restricted Race. Here Black Jewel kicked on from the top of the hill under his owner/rider Gordy Hopkinson who got the better of Bardista to win by eight lengths.

Stuart Morris has always enjoyed his Horseheath visits, first as a jockey and now as a trainer.

His Proximo was impressive when taking the Ladies Open under Alice Stevens, having her first ride for the trainer. Proximo always looked like the winner and stayed on well up the home straight to win by 10 lengths from Some Kinda Lama.

As always, the Horseheath team had worked tirelessly and the course was in fantastic condition. William Humphrey, from West Wratting, was presented with the February East Anglian Jockey of the Month award.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE WITH ENFIELD CHACE RESULTS

The official going was good, good to firm in places.

Intermediate

1st Tricky Silence Jamie Brace 4/5f

2nd Tullys Touch Jack Andrews 7/4 3rd This Breac Alice Stevens 4/1

Time 6-16 Dists: Nk 12L 4 ran

PPORA Novice Riders

1st Mahlers Spirit Luke Scott 2/1 2nd Abbey Lane Alex Chadwick 4/7f

3rd Ballygrooby Bertie Luke Humphrey 10/1

Time 6-13 Dists Dist 15L: 4 ran

Mens Open

1st Zeroeshadesofgrey Charlie Buckle 1/6f 2nd After Aspen Jack Andrews 7/2

Time 6-20 Dists: 1 ½ L only 2 ran

Ladies Open

1st Proximo Alice Stevens 6/4 2nd Some Kinda Lama Antonia Peck 7/2

3rd Kriss William Rosie Turner Evs f

Time 6-14 Dists: 10L 4L 4 ran

Restricted

1st Black Jewel Gordon Hopkinson 3/1

2nd Bardista Alex Vaughan-Jones 1/3f 3rd Sleepy Sunday James Jeavons 3/1

Time 6-20 Dists:8L Dist 3 ran

Open Maiden

1st Spring Cover Alex Vaughan-Jones 5/4 2nd Racing Eagle Jack Andrews 4/6f

Time 6-17 Dists: 1 ½ L 4 ran (only two finished )

