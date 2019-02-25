Broken Eagle posts a fast round to clinch eighth success at Higham

Poyle Thomas and Anna Metekohy, winners of teh PPORA Conditions Race Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY © Graham Bishop 2019

On a day for particularly fast times at Higham, the Alan Hill-trained, Broken Eagle posted a lightening quick round in the Men’s Open to record his eighth course success, writes Lauren Braithwaite.

Runners in the Hunt Race ( the winner One Fine Morning, ridden by Charlie Clover, far right ) Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Runners in the Hunt Race ( the winner One Fine Morning, ridden by Charlie Clover, far right ) Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Jack Andrews and Broken Eagle faced only two other opponents and led from the start and whilst both his rivals tried to take him on during the race there was never really a moments worry, for the now 11-year-old.

Hill and Andrews who also teamed up to take the Restricted race with the impressive Captiva Island who never came off the bridle. This was Jack’s 10th winner of the season and keeps him in contention in the National title race.

Owner/rider Anna Metekohy was absolutely delighted after her eighth career win when taking the PPORA Conditions Race aboard Poyle Thomas, previously a multiple winner on the flat and a horse she was gifted at the end of last summer.

Jockey Charlie Clover, took the opening Hunt race with his own One Fine Morning.

Laser Beam and Richard Collinson, winners of the Open Maiden Race Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Laser Beam and Richard Collinson, winners of the Open Maiden Race Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

It was their third success at Higham and they saw the race out gamely in a very tight finish. At the age of 13, the horse is clearly a family favourite and is trained in Newmarket by Charlie’s brother Tom , a professional trainer on the flat.

It was a day for horses with previous track form and the Ladies Race was won by the evergreen Top Smart, who took the spoils under Izzie Marshall from the Edward Turner trained Sa Kaldoun. Turner’s wife Rosie gave Sa Kaldoun a great ride to give Top Smart a fright coming down the home straight for final time but Top Smart’s class told and he won by four lengths to give Izzie Marshall her fourth win of the season.

A day at Higham wouldn’t be complete without an Andrew Pennock trained winner and he and stable jockey Richard Collinson took the maiden with Laser Beam, who looks like a smart prospect.

Collinson, along with many others, was full of praise for the team at Higham, who provided a great day of point to pointing in glorious sunshine.

Top Smart and Izzie Marshall, winners of the Ladies Open Race Photo; GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Top Smart and Izzie Marshall, winners of the Ladies Open Race Photo; GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

WAVENEY HARRIERS RESULTS

(Going: Good to Firm )

Hunt Members and Subscribers (Veteran and Novice riders)

Broken Eagle, ridden by Jack Andrews, on his way to eighth course win at Higham. Photos: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRPAHY. Broken Eagle, ridden by Jack Andrews, on his way to eighth course win at Higham. Photos: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRPAHY.

1st One Fine Morning Charlie Clover 1/3f 2nd Abbey Lane Alex Chadwick 6/1

3rd Weather Warning Charlie Buckle 5/1

Time 6-00 Dists: 1L Nk 5 ran

PPORA Conditions

1st Poyle Thomas Anna Metekohy 4/5f 2nd Dandan Tristan Durrell 11/10

3rd Ballybough Gorta Charlie Case 4/1

Time 6-12 Dists: 6L 12L 5 ran

Mens Open

1st Broken Eagle Jack Andrews 2/5f 2nd Call Me Vic Albie Tuffnell 3/1

Time 5-45 Dists: 3L 3 ran also Steeles Terrace PU

Ladies Open

1st Top Smart Izzie Marshall 5/4f 2nd Sa Kaldoun Rosie Turner 3/1

3rd Sand Blast Antonia Peck 4/1

Time 5-59 Dists: 4L 3L 5 ran

Open Maiden

1st Laser Beam Richard Collinson 6/4f 2nd Josh The Plod Charlie Buckle 7/4

3rd Flaggan Will Hickman 4/1

Time 5-58 Dists: 4L Dist 5 ran

Restricted

1st Captiva Island Jack Andrews 4/5f 2nd Stingthebookies Will Hickman 10/1

3rd Ka Maresco Tristan Durrell 8/1

Time 5-54 Dists: 3L 15L 6 ran