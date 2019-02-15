Point-to-Point is back on at Horseheath this weekend

Point-to-Point racing returns at Horseheath today after the Thurlow Hunt had been given the go ahead by the BHA to race, writes Lauren Braithwaite.

Strict measures regarding intended runners and flu vaccine inoculations will have to be adhered to and checked by vets, on the course.

There is potentially an exciting card to look forward to at this picturesque racecourse. and the original 111 entries stand for this re-arranged scheduled seven race card, on ground conditions currently descibed as “good”.

Jack Andrews could be one of the jockey to follow as he has ridden seven winners, already, for the season and he could well add to that tally, over the weekend.

Jack is due to team up with trainer Stuart Morris in both the opening Conditions race where he rides Bingo Star and in the Mens Open with Neumond who has good course form.

Andrews and Morris have made a formidable pair in the last couple of seasons and have done particularly well at Horseheath.

Gina Andrews returns from injury on the very promising Classico Dais, who won his maiden back in December at Chaddesley Corbett, is her ride in the restricted whilst the John Ibbott trained Racing Eagle, will attempt to improve on his Ampton second in the closing 7yo&up maiden.

The two Open races look particularly strong and hugely competitive.

The Ladies race includes entries from not only multiple winners Top Smart, Oh Toodles and For’n’Against but also the hugely exciting Haymount, an impressive winner earlier this month at Sheriff Hutton, in Yorkshire.

The Mens Open could see a rematch between Zeroshadesofgrey and Vivaldi Collonges but they could both face stiff opposition from prolific winner Thetalkinghorse, who has winning course form.

The first steeplechase race is at 12 noon and also scheduled are three children’s pony flat races from 10.45am and a parade of hounds at 11.30am. Horseheath has superb spectator viewing, trade stands and public bar. Admission Adults £12, Children under 16 free. The course is 4m W of Haverhill on A1307 (Exits 9 or 10, M11). CB21 4QF.

All the latest updates and course conditions on www. pointingea.com.