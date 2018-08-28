Heavy Rain

Cottenham point to point is cancelled

PUBLISHED: 09:18 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 08 February 2019

Cottenham point to point cancelled this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Cottenham point to point cancelled this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

© Graham Bishop 2016

Point to point meeting at Cottenham cancelled

Saturday’s point to point meeting at Cottenham has been cancelled.

As a result of the equine influenza outbreak the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) have taken the decision that racing will not resume in Britain until Wednesday, February, 13 at the earliest. Therefore no Point-To-Point fixtures, programmed by the Point-To-Point Authority, will take place this weekend.

