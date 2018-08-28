Cottenham point to point is cancelled
Point to point meeting at Cottenham cancelled
Saturday’s point to point meeting at Cottenham has been cancelled.
As a result of the equine influenza outbreak the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) have taken the decision that racing will not resume in Britain until Wednesday, February, 13 at the earliest. Therefore no Point-To-Point fixtures, programmed by the Point-To-Point Authority, will take place this weekend.