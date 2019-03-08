Timworth stable will be hoping for more joy at Ampton this weekend

Chosen Rose and Richard Collinson on their way to victory in the Intermediate Race at Ampton in January © Graham Bishop 2019

The Suffolk Hunt host this Sunday’s fixture at Ampton racecourse, near Bury St. Edmunds. The action starts with two pony races from 12.30pm followed by the first steeplechase race at 1.30pm, writes Mike Ashby.

Action from teh Open Maiden race at Ampton in March last year Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP Action from teh Open Maiden race at Ampton in March last year Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP

One stable who will be looking to add to their season’s total of seven winners is the Timworth stable of Andrew and Ruth Pennock.

Their horseboxes will not have far to travel for Sunday’s fixture, as the racecourse is in view from couple’s home and stables.

What a memorable day they had had at this meeting two years ago when they triumphed in four of the races during the afternoon. At last season’s fixture the stable had two more winners and for Sunday’s meeting the Pennock’s again have multiple entries, being represented in six of the seven scheduled races.

They could be in for another very successful afternoon with the following stable stars entered. Chapelier ( Intermediate Race ) and Chosen Rose ( Mens Open ) were both successful at the January, Ampton meeting.

Chapelier has won again since whilst the mare,Chosen Rose, missed a run due to a set-back and now tries a higher class race. With four wins in a row she will be in receipt of a massive 19lbs from Broken Eagle, a prolific winner of points.

Laser Beam ( Restricted) and Somme Boy ( Hunt Members’ ) were both winners last time out at Higham, whilst Farran Dancer (Maiden) has yet to fulfill his potential but could open his account here.

The Pennock’s have This Breac entered in the opening Conditions race and the gelding finished 3rd at Horseheath last weekend. Challenges would possibly come from Dream Doc and Knockedoutloaded, The Ladies Open could result in a close finish with Quick Oats, Sa Kaldoun and the chosen representative from the Alan Hill stable, either Laurium or Changeofluck, all capable of making the winner’s enclosure.

Ampton racecourse is situated 4 miles north of Bury St Edmunds, off the A134, through the village of Ingham. Tradestands, catering outlets, bar and bookmakers. Adults £10 Children (16 yrs & under) Free. Dogs on leads welcome.

