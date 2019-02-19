Partly Cloudy

Great day for Frankie as Lord Topper delivers in the Ladies Open race

19 February, 2019 - 12:09
Chapelier and Richard Collinson winners of the Restricted race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP

© Graham Bishop 2019

Point-to-Point racing was back at Horseheath, on Saturday, after an enforced break, firstly due to adverse weather and then as a result of the outbreak of equine flu, writes Mike Ashby.

Local Show and William Humphrey (far side) winners of the Novice Rider�s race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOPLocal Show and William Humphrey (far side) winners of the Novice Rider�s race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP

Stringent measures were in place to ensure BHA regulations were adhered to and there was a favourable turnout of runners for this re-arranged Thurlow Hunt fixture.

It was a memorable day for Frankie Flinton who rode her first winner on Lord Topper in the Ladies Open race when coming with a well-timed challenge to lead at the last to go on to win by five lengths.

Now trained in Newmarket by James Owen, the gelding had won two hurdle races at Newton Abbot during last summer before being purchased by the Flinton family. After an encouraging first outing for the new partnership at Ampton last month, Lord Topper was sent off favourite and justified the odds of even money to land the spoils.

William Humphrey from West Wratting is certainly making a name for himself in the sport when winning the Novice Riders race on Local Show by a comfortable two lengths.

Summer Sounds and Alice Stevens winners of the EA Club Members race Photo: GRAHAM BISHOPSummer Sounds and Alice Stevens winners of the EA Club Members race Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP

Trained by his mother Sarah, this was the pairing’s third win of the season from five outings. There is no doubt William gained massive experience from riding in pony races in East Anglia and beyond before attaining his 16th birthday.

The Andrew Pennock-trained, Chapelier followed up his Ampton success with another pleasing performance in the Restricted race. Ridden by stable jockey Richard Collinson, the seven year old stayed on strongly up the testing Horseheath run-in and had a four length advantage at the winning post. Summer Sounds regained the winning thread in the opening race, in the quickest time of the day, with an enterprising front-running display under Alice Stevens.

Smoke Man out-jumped his rivals to win the young horse maiden race to look an exciting prospect for the Chatfeild-Roberts family. Thetalkinghorse took the Men’s Open race by a head to provide Northamptonshire trainer Gerald Bailey with the first of two winners, the second of which was Bardista in the older horse maiden who outfought Racing Eagle, before prevailing.

THURLOW HUNT RESULTS at HORSEHEATH

GOING: GOOD / GOOD TO FIRM in places

EA Club Members

1st SUMMER SOUNDS ( Alice Stevens ) 5/2

2nd Gunmoney ( John Russell ) 7/1

3rd Bingo Star ( Jack Andrews) 7/2

Mr Maclennane 9/4 Fav ( 4th )

Time: 6 mins 01 secs Distances: Distance, Head 8 ran

Open Maiden 4,5,6yo

1st SMOKE MAN ( Tom Chatfeild- Roberts ) 5/1

2nd Un Huit Huit ( Richard Collinson ) 7/4

3rd Icallherkaytee ( Jack Andrews) 4/1

Broadwater 6/4 Fav ( Fell )

Time: 6-11 Dists: 10L, 10L 6 ran

PPORA ( Novice Riders )

1st LOCAL SHOW (William Humphrey) 2/5 Fav

2nd Back Bar ( Henrietta Cranfield ) 5/1

3rd Amigo ( John Morrey ) 5/1

Time: 6-07 Dists: 2L, 7L 5 ran

Ladies Open

1st LORD TOPPER ( Frankie Flinton ) Evens Fav

2nd Oh Toodles ( Immy Robinson ) 7/4

3rd For ‘N’Against ( Izzie Marshall ) 9/4

Time: 6-12 Dists: 5L, ¾ L 4 ran

Mens Open

1st THETALKINGHORSE ( Tom McClorey ) 4/5 Fav

2nd Ardkilly Witness ( Will Thirlby) 4/1

3rd Subtitle ( Phil York ) 10/1

Time: 6-05 Dists: Head, 1L 6 ran

Restricted

1st CHAPELIER ( Richard Collinson) 11/10

2nd Thomas Shelby ( Alex Vaughan-Jones ) Evens Fav

3rd It’ll Be Grand ( Darren Thomas ) 7/1

Time: 6-12 Dists: 4L, Distance 6 ran

Open Maiden 7yo and over

1st BARDISTA ( Alex Vaughan-Jones ) 2/1

2nd Racing Eagle ( Jack Andrews ) 4/5 Fav

3rd Lynda’s Boy ( Miss S Walker ) 8/1

Time: 6-14 Dists: ¾ L, Distance 7 ran

