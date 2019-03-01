Picturesque Horseheath looks set for exciting point-to-point meeting

Thetalkinghorse and Tom McClorey winners of the Mens Open race at the last Horseheath meeting on February 16. Photo: Graham Bishop Photography. © Graham Bishop 2019

The first of six races, at Sunday’s Horseheath fixture is at 1pm and will preceded by two pony flat races from 12 noon, writes Mike Ashby.

Horseheath Clerk of the Course, John Sharp will call on all his experience as he prepares the picturesque course for action.

Some watering has taken place to produce the best possible going.

With the last Horseheath meeting, being held only two weeks ago there are several horses entered, on Sunday, who were either winners or placed and could return to action here.

Local Show and Thetalkinghorse were winners a fortnight ago of their Novice Riders and Mens Open races, respectively and they are entered up for a repeat performance in the equivalent events, at this meeting.

Local Show could renew rivalry with Vivaldi Collonges and Zeroeshadesofgrey and when all three met at Cottenham at the end of December there was only 1 ¾ lengths separating the trio.

The Mens Open, Thetalkinghorse’s fitness should improve for his previous run where he just held on to win by a head from Ardkilly Witness, who could re-oppose. With the Bailey yard in fine form the outcome could still favour Thetalkinghorse.

Bardista was also a winner at the Thurlow meeting taking the older horse Maiden in fine style and could win again in the Restricted.

Hat-trick-seeking Kalabaloo can add to her two wins this season in the Ladies Open. Gina Andrews takes the ride and in receipt of a 7lb weight allowance, they could prove too formidable for the opposition.

The opening Intermediate contest would attract considerable interest if TV racing presenter Luke Harvey declares his Drumlynn.

Tullys Touch an impressive Ampton winner and Tricky Silence who beat, last weekend’s Higham winner, Captiva Island at Cottenham, hold strong chances.

The concluding Maiden sees both Un Huit Huit and Racing Eagle looking to go one better having finished second in their respective races, last time.

Horseheath has superb spectator viewing, various tradestands and public bar. Admission Adults £12, Children under 16 free. The course is 4m W of Haverhill on A1307 (Exits 9 or 10, M11). CB21 4QF. Updates on www. pointingea.com.