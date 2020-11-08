‘We have had plenty of decisions go against us’ - Pompey boss hits back at offside claim

Portsmouth team manager Kenny Jackett. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett says his side have had plenty of decisions go against them this season.

Ipswich keeper David Cornell appeals as Portsmouth celebrate Sean Raggetts controversial winner in the second period of stoppage time. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ipswich keeper David Cornell appeals as Portsmouth celebrate Sean Raggetts controversial winner in the second period of stoppage time. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

So, he’ll take the win at Ipswich, even if Sean Raggett’s late winner did appear to be offside.

Pompey moved into the second round with a 3-2 extra-time win at their League One rivals, although the winner was laced with controversy.

The visitors were well in control after racing into a two-goal lead inside 15 minutes. But Town hit back to take the game into extra-time.

Both sides had chances to win it – and it was Raggett’s 111th-minute strike that moved Pompey into the second round.

Replays show Raggett was offside when he stabbed home from close range, but the goal stood.

Referee Andy Haines goes for his yellow card as James Norwood continues to argue over Portsmouths controversial third goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Referee Andy Haines goes for his yellow card as James Norwood continues to argue over Portsmouths controversial third goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jackett feels plenty of decisions haven’t gone his side’s way at Fratton Park while matches are played behind closed doors this season – and he’s happy one fell in the Blues’ favour.

Portsmouth celebrate after Tom Naylors (4) goal to take them 2-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Portsmouth celebrate after Tom Naylors (4) goal to take them 2-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Speaking to the Portsmouth News, Jackett said: “It was a great game. Both sides clearly went for it and it was two very good teams.

“It’s just a shame the crowd couldn’t be there to see what was a fantastic cup tie.

“I thought that we had the better of it in the first half. In the second half, Ipswich came into it and then we had some very good chances in extra-time.

“With them at home, it was going end to end but it was a terrific game and our players showed a very good attitude. It’s just a shame the crowd weren’t there to see it.

“I haven’t seen the goal again. If it was offside, we have had plenty of decisions – particularly at Fratton Park this season – go against us that we would have got.

Town manager Paul Lambert directing from the touchline as Portsmouths assistant team manager Joe Gallen, looks like heÕs praying for a Pompey result. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert directing from the touchline as Portsmouths assistant team manager Joe Gallen, looks like heÕs praying for a Pompey result. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“We’ve lost three games at Fratton Park already and last season were unbeaten.

“The crowd play a big part and if decisions go our way sometimes, we have to take them.”