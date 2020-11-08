‘We have had plenty of decisions go against us’ - Pompey boss hits back at offside claim
PUBLISHED: 16:15 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 08 November 2020
Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett says his side have had plenty of decisions go against them this season.
So, he’ll take the win at Ipswich, even if Sean Raggett’s late winner did appear to be offside.
Pompey moved into the second round with a 3-2 extra-time win at their League One rivals, although the winner was laced with controversy.
The visitors were well in control after racing into a two-goal lead inside 15 minutes. But Town hit back to take the game into extra-time.
Both sides had chances to win it – and it was Raggett’s 111th-minute strike that moved Pompey into the second round.
Replays show Raggett was offside when he stabbed home from close range, but the goal stood.
Jackett feels plenty of decisions haven’t gone his side’s way at Fratton Park while matches are played behind closed doors this season – and he’s happy one fell in the Blues’ favour.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: ‘There must be a voodoo doll’, says Paul Lambert
Speaking to the Portsmouth News, Jackett said: “It was a great game. Both sides clearly went for it and it was two very good teams.
“It’s just a shame the crowd couldn’t be there to see what was a fantastic cup tie.
“I thought that we had the better of it in the first half. In the second half, Ipswich came into it and then we had some very good chances in extra-time.
“With them at home, it was going end to end but it was a terrific game and our players showed a very good attitude. It’s just a shame the crowd weren’t there to see it.
“I haven’t seen the goal again. If it was offside, we have had plenty of decisions – particularly at Fratton Park this season – go against us that we would have got.
“We’ve lost three games at Fratton Park already and last season were unbeaten.
“The crowd play a big part and if decisions go our way sometimes, we have to take them.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.