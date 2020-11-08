E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘We have had plenty of decisions go against us’ - Pompey boss hits back at offside claim

PUBLISHED: 16:15 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 08 November 2020

Portsmouth team manager Kenny Jackett. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Portsmouth team manager Kenny Jackett. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett says his side have had plenty of decisions go against them this season.

Ipswich keeper David Cornell appeals as Portsmouth celebrate Sean Raggetts controversial winner in the second period of stoppage time. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comIpswich keeper David Cornell appeals as Portsmouth celebrate Sean Raggetts controversial winner in the second period of stoppage time. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

So, he’ll take the win at Ipswich, even if Sean Raggett’s late winner did appear to be offside.

Pompey moved into the second round with a 3-2 extra-time win at their League One rivals, although the winner was laced with controversy.

The visitors were well in control after racing into a two-goal lead inside 15 minutes. But Town hit back to take the game into extra-time.

Both sides had chances to win it – and it was Raggett’s 111th-minute strike that moved Pompey into the second round.

Replays show Raggett was offside when he stabbed home from close range, but the goal stood.

Referee Andy Haines goes for his yellow card as James Norwood continues to argue over Portsmouths controversial third goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comReferee Andy Haines goes for his yellow card as James Norwood continues to argue over Portsmouths controversial third goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jackett feels plenty of decisions haven’t gone his side’s way at Fratton Park while matches are played behind closed doors this season – and he’s happy one fell in the Blues’ favour.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘There must be a voodoo doll’, says Paul Lambert

Portsmouth celebrate after Tom Naylors (4) goal to take them 2-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comPortsmouth celebrate after Tom Naylors (4) goal to take them 2-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Speaking to the Portsmouth News, Jackett said: “It was a great game. Both sides clearly went for it and it was two very good teams.

“It’s just a shame the crowd couldn’t be there to see what was a fantastic cup tie.

“I thought that we had the better of it in the first half. In the second half, Ipswich came into it and then we had some very good chances in extra-time.

“With them at home, it was going end to end but it was a terrific game and our players showed a very good attitude. It’s just a shame the crowd weren’t there to see it.

“I haven’t seen the goal again. If it was offside, we have had plenty of decisions – particularly at Fratton Park this season – go against us that we would have got.

Town manager Paul Lambert directing from the touchline as Portsmouths assistant team manager Joe Gallen, looks like heÕs praying for a Pompey result. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTown manager Paul Lambert directing from the touchline as Portsmouths assistant team manager Joe Gallen, looks like heÕs praying for a Pompey result. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“We’ve lost three games at Fratton Park already and last season were unbeaten.

“The crowd play a big part and if decisions go our way sometimes, we have to take them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We have had plenty of decisions go against us’ - Pompey boss hits back at offside claim

Portsmouth team manager Kenny Jackett. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Anger as trees and shrubs chopped down at multi-million pound warehouse project

Trees and shrubs have been grubbed out along the public footpath and cycleway bordering the Uniserve warehouse site at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Art-deco style seafront apartments planned for former Victorian hotel

Artist's impression of plans for 46 seafront apartments on the site of the former Cliff Hotel in Dovercourt, Essex Picture: POLLY RAINES

Town fixture switch... new date for Charlton clash

Town have switched their clash with Charlton