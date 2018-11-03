Sunshine and Showers

Lethal leaders Kettering blow Needham away in 15-minute second-half goal fest

PUBLISHED: 18:24 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:15 04 November 2018

Needham's Adam Mills tricks his way past a Kettering defender. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Needham Market 0 Kettering Town 3

Keiran Morphew clears the ball for Needham Photo: BEN POOLEYKeiran Morphew clears the ball for Needham Photo: BEN POOLEY

League leaders Kettering Town turned on the style as Needham Market were blown away in the second half by a clinical Poppies team.

Three goals in a 15-minute spell sealed the deal for the Southern Central Premier Division high-fliers after Needham had gone toe-to-toe with them in an even first half.

Needham were good value for the 0-0 half-time scoreline.

Indeed but for a bit more composure they may have taken the lead, Adam Mills prominent for the home side in what was a thoroughly entertaing first period with lots of good football, even if there was little goalmouth action.

However, the first goal was always going to be crucial and when Kettering’s Lindon Meikle got it – the first of his two goals – in the 55th minute, you could sense the belief drain from the home side.

Marcus Kelly’s crossfield pass found Lathaniel Rowe-Turner out wide. His low cross was calmly turned in by Meikle 12 yards out.

It was two nine minutes later. Needham failed to clear their lines, something they became more guilty of as the half wore on, and Meikle turned provider, dinking the ball back over the home defence, where Aaron O’Connor volleyed home.

The third was a superb 30-yarder from Meikle that Jake Jessup had not chance with – and with that the points were Ketterings.

Needham will be disappointed with a scoreline that looked highly unlikely until the 55th minute.

Certainly much of the Marketmen’s football in the first period was a delight to watch and any neutral would have been hard-pressed to work out who were the league leaders.

Mills enjoyed a couple of jinking runs and Joe Marsden won a free-kick in a dangerous position on the edge of the Kettering area that came to nothing.

However, chances were at a premium and rather ominously for the home side, Kettering came more into it as the half wore on.

And they started where they left off in the second period culminating in that clinical 15-minute spell.

At 3-0 the game was over, but Needham had chances to pull a goal back, substitute James Baker heading over a Mills cross.

But in all honesty and despite the endeavour, Kettering were too good and could even have added to their score with a couple of half-chances.

Needham will take positivity from their first half efforts. But Kettering showed their class and on this form, with Meikle and Marcus Kelly pulling the strings, will be a good bet for promotion this season.

