Lambert rules out Harrison departure as Portsmouth interest in striker ends

PUBLISHED: 10:10 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 31 January 2019

Portsmouth transfer deadline day interest in Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison has ended, with the League One club set to confirm the signing of Wigan’s James Vaughan.

The League One promotion chasers were in the market for a striker before this evening’s 11pm deadline, having already completed the signing of former Ipswich target Omar Bogle this week.

Vaughan was Pompey’s leading target heading into deadline day but Harrison was seen as a secondary option, given they held interest in the Welshman prior to his move to Portman Road.

“No he’s not, no,” Ipswich boss Paul Lambert said when asked if Harrison was available for loan.

“I had a chat with Ellis and, in this moment no. He’s done well for us and I need four centre-forwards, which I think is important.

“We can’t just let anybody go out because things can happen injury-wise with a lot of games to play.”

The Blues were always unlikely to sanction the departure of the striker given loan acquisitions Collin Quaner and Will Keane are still short of match fitness due to the fact they played little football prior to joining Ipswich.

Harrison’s Ipswich career has been hit by injuries, most notably the ankle ligament problem suffered in September, but he’s impressed whenever he’s been on the field.

The Welshman has scored once in 14 appearances for the Blues.

