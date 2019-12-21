Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 loss at Portsmouth

James Norwood fires wide. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 at Portsmouth this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Will Norris saves. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Will Norris saves. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Will Norris

Made a really good early save to deny Ryan Williams' deflected effort and was at it again a few minutes later as he got down low to keep Ross McCrorie out. Another good stop, denying Ben Close, followed before the interval. Was in the thick of the action after the break as he clawed a cross away and then saved the rebound while lying on the floor before Luke Garbutt was required to head the ball off the line. Got a strong arm to Ronan Curtis's goal but couldn't keep it out, before using his legs to save well from substitute Gareth Evans. A good display but sadly not good enough to help his side take any points from the encounter. 7

Ronan Curtis (11) scores the only goal of the game as Plymouth the the lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ronan Curtis (11) scores the only goal of the game as Plymouth the the lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

The only one of the three starting Ipswich central defenders to survive the 90 minutes. He did well enough, with Luke Chambers and Toto Nsiala taking the brunt of the physical battle with Ellis Harrison. Had a couple of loose moments and concentration lapses but other good moments where he read the game well and stepped out of defence with the ball. 6

Luke Chambers

Back in the side after an absence with a neck injury but was sprawled out on the turf just a few seconds in after being chopped down by former team-mate Harrison. Got forward on a couple of occasions, nearly stealing the ball away from goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray at the final second following a ball into the area, while constantly battling away with the physical Portsmouth forwards. His first booking, which came for a barge early in the second period, was followed by a second late on as he grappled Harrison to the floor. He'll be missing on Boxing Day now. 5

Flynn Downes and Tom Naylor collide. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes and Tom Naylor collide. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Toto Nsiala

Booked early after a tug on Harrison's shirt as he found his former team-mate tough to handle during the opening exchanges and lived dangerously throughout the first half, with a couple of heart-in-mouth moments where you feared a second booking could be on its way. That fear became too great, with Lambert taking the defender off before he was sent off. To his credit, Nsiala won his fair share of battles against Harrison, but his early yellow and lack of control ultimately let him down. 3

Gwion Edwards

Booked early for a late lunge and was lucky to avoid a second yellow as he bizarrely won a free-kick despite backing into his man as a ball bounced in the middle of the Ipswich half. Started as a wing-back but moved further forward, where he had a couple of decent runs, before being replaced a little after the hour. It's clear Edwards isn't at the top of his game but the Welshman could surely benefit from a run of games or consistency in the position he's asked to play. 4

Jon Nolan brushes aside the challenge of Ben Close as he pushes forwards. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jon Nolan brushes aside the challenge of Ben Close as he pushes forwards. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Garbutt

Started at left wing-back, which is probably the best role for him, but was forced back for much of the first period and only had a couple of moments where he got forward to cross. Had a free-kick thump into the wall and his follow-up blocked, too. Did well to head the ball off the line after the break and then had one well-struck shot saved by the home goalkeeper. 5

Cole Skuse

Started the game in the middle of midfield but switched to centre-back after Nsiala was hooked in the first half. Moved the ball well enough in both roles and was a steady hand in defence before being replaced himself as Donacien was brought on to facilitate a move to a back four. 5

Ronan Curtis wheels away after scoring the only goal of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ronan Curtis wheels away after scoring the only goal of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Flynn Downes

A little quieter than we have become accustomed to, during this game. No shortage of effort as he had his usual midfield energy but he wasn't able to impact the game as he would have wanted. Had a shot blocked behind as he fired at goal. 5

Jon Nolan

The former Shrewsbury man was deployed in the more advanced midfield role, supporting Keane and Norwood, but could often be found dropping deep to get on the ball. Showed good control and neat touches, keeping possession superbly. and played a superb long ball over the top for James Norwood to chest down and find the side-netting. 6

Luke Chambers looking to win the ball but Craig MacGillivray already has it in his grasp. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Chambers looking to win the ball but Craig MacGillivray already has it in his grasp. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Will Keane

Paired in attack with Norwood and, while dropping deep to try and link play on a couple of occasions, saw little of the ball in the final third as Town failed to muster a shot on or off target in the first half. Saw more action in the second and was just unable to meet a flashed Norwood cross across the box. 5

James Norwood

Like Keane he had little sight of goal during a tough first half but did produce some good moments. A clever dummy released Nolan's run to win a free-kick while some neat passes and good movements threatened to get Ipswich going down the flanks. Was presented with a good chance in the second half but he couldn't connect well enough when Nolan's flighted ball into the box wasn't dealt with and then poked his close-range shot wide. Looked sharper but, having missed a few chances against Bristol Rovers last weekend, he'll be ruing a couple again today after also finding the side-netting. 5

James Norwood goes close for a second time. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood goes close for a second time. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Alan Judge (for Nsiala, 37)

Into the action early as Nsiala was replaced and worked hard throughout his time on the field, putting in a couple of decent crosses and battling away on the left flank without being able to find a killer ball. 5

Janoi Donacien (for Skuse, 59)

Came on at right-back as Lambert switched to a back four and did his job well enough at a time when Ipswich were searching for an equaliser. 5

James Norwood fires wide. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood fires wide. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson (for Edwards, 64)

Thrown on in a right-midfield role with the hope his pace would unlock the door. He had a few moments where that looked likely but the striker wasn't quite able to find the cross required. 5

Toto Nsiala picks up an early yellow card. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Toto Nsiala picks up an early yellow card. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

