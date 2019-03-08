E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'If Ipswich and Wycombe hadn't played Bolton's youth team we might have been top' - Posh boss Ferguson on League One table

PUBLISHED: 09:36 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 30 October 2019

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson thinks his side could be top of League One. Picture: PA SPORT

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson thinks his side could be top of League One. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Archive/PA Images

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson says his team could well be top of League One right now - were it not for Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers playing "Bolton's youth team."

Ipswich celebrate after Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ferguson's Posh sit third in the table after 15 games, two points behind both table-topping Town and second-placed Wycombe.

Town, of course, have a game in hand on both teams and won't play this weekend due to Bury being kicked out of the league.

But Ferguson thinks that, were it not for Town thrashing Bolton 5-0 earlier in the season - at a time when Wanderers were playing a youth side due to issues at the club - his team could well be top of the pile.

Wycombe, meanwhile, beat Bolton 2-0 in the opening game of the season.

Reflecting on the season so far, he told Peterborough Today: "The good far outweighs the bad so far. When we've taken the lead in games this season we've picked up 26 of 30 points which is a very good stat.

Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix LtdLuke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

"One League One defeat in the last 13 matches is excellent form as is five wins and a draw from our last six home matches.

"We've only picked up points from losing positions against Ipswich and Coventry, but the fact we came from behind twice against Coventry last Saturday and the second time was so late in the game was very encouraging.

"There are definitely areas we can improve. We've let two or more goals in on seven occasions which has to stop, but overall it's been a pleasing start to the season.

"Twenty-eight points from 15 matches is a decent return and let's not forget if Ipswich and Wycombe hadn't both played against Bolton's youth team we might well have been top of the table."

Town drew 2-2 with Peterborough at London Road in August, captain Luke Chambers rescuing a point for the Blues with an injury time header after James Norwood had given them the lead.

The two sides meet again at Portman Road on February 1 next year.

