Potential good news surrounding Norris’ injury

Luke Norris slaps the pitch in frustration after picking up a first-half injury against Swindon Town. He was stretchered off. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United’s leading scorer, Luke Norris, is hopeful of a swift return from an ankle injury, despite being stretchered off during last weekend’s 1-0 win over Swindon Town.

Fortunately, Norris did not suffer a fracture, and he also escaped serious injury to his Achilles tendon.

Speaking after this morning’s training session, at Florence Park, Tiptree, ahead of his side’s FA Cup first round tie at Accrington Stanley this weekend, boss John McGreal said: “Luke (Norris)has still got to see the surgeon tomorrow, but it seems to be settling down well.

“We don’t want to tempt fate, but the Achilles is fine and he’s feeling confident at the moment – in fact, he’s always a very confident lad.

“The injury is more to do with his ankle. We still don’t know the extent of the injury, but we will know more soon.

“He might still need surgery, but we are hoping that this won’t be the case, despite being in such pain last weekend, when we had feared the worst,” added McGreal.