E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'His was a name which kept coming up... he's done excellently' - how Town teenager Simpson earned his debut

PUBLISHED: 10:15 06 September 2019

Tyreece Simpson made his debut in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tyreece Simpson made his debut in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Young striker Tyreece Simpson earned his Ipswich Town debut after being given the chance to impress in first-team training over the summer.

Tyreece Simpson made his debut in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTyreece Simpson made his debut in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The 17-year-old scholar came off the bench in Tuesday night's EFL Trophy victory over Tottenham's Under 21s, holding the ball up well and having a well-struck shot saved by the Spurs goalkeeper.

Simpson is also a talented rugby player and has previously been on trial with Premier League giants Manchester City, but is now forging his way at Ipswich Town and has impressed both academy and first-team bosses in recent months.

MORE: 'I don't think he's going to be at the club much longer... he's destined for the very top' - Skuse on Downes' big future

You may also want to watch:

"He's done excellently," assistant manager Stuart Taylor said, who also highlighted the progress of teenage defender Tommy Smith.

"We always speak closely with everybody at the academy and his was a name which kept coming through, along with young Tommy Smith, throughout pre-season.

"We've brought Tommy up, he's been involved in training and Tyreece has come up as well and this was his opportunity to go and get a chance tonight.

MORE: Exit Interview - Emmanuel possesses many of the tools a full-back needs... but his Ipswich career is over before it ever got going

Tommy Smith battles for the ball during Town U18s 1-0 win over QPR at Playford Road last season. Picture: ROSS HALLSTommy Smith battles for the ball during Town U18s 1-0 win over QPR at Playford Road last season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

"Again, I thought he did excellently, he was full of energy, showed his presence, held the ball up well and he was a threat, so it was fantastic that he got that opportunity and it was great that he took it."

Both Simpson and Smith are likely to be involved when the Blues' Under 23s take on Nottingham Forest at Portman Road on Monday night.

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘His was a name which kept coming up... he’s done excellently’ - how Town teenager Simpson earned his debut

Tyreece Simpson made his debut in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Greene King beer sales dip as firm prepares for Chinese takeover

Like-for-like beer sales have dipped at Greene King, but that's against a very strong showing last year Picture: VISMEDIA

First pictures of world’s largest container ship as it docks at the Port of Felixstowe

The colossal ship is longer than the Empire State Building is tall Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Final chance to see the Elmers before their fond farewell

Young Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail - singing 55 songs at 55 Elmer's in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists