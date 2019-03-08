'His was a name which kept coming up... he's done excellently' - how Town teenager Simpson earned his debut

Tyreece Simpson made his debut in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Young striker Tyreece Simpson earned his Ipswich Town debut after being given the chance to impress in first-team training over the summer.

Tyreece Simpson made his debut in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The 17-year-old scholar came off the bench in Tuesday night's EFL Trophy victory over Tottenham's Under 21s, holding the ball up well and having a well-struck shot saved by the Spurs goalkeeper.

Simpson is also a talented rugby player and has previously been on trial with Premier League giants Manchester City, but is now forging his way at Ipswich Town and has impressed both academy and first-team bosses in recent months.

"He's done excellently," assistant manager Stuart Taylor said, who also highlighted the progress of teenage defender Tommy Smith.

"We always speak closely with everybody at the academy and his was a name which kept coming through, along with young Tommy Smith, throughout pre-season.

"We've brought Tommy up, he's been involved in training and Tyreece has come up as well and this was his opportunity to go and get a chance tonight.

Tommy Smith battles for the ball during Town U18s 1-0 win over QPR at Playford Road last season. Picture: ROSS HALLS Tommy Smith battles for the ball during Town U18s 1-0 win over QPR at Playford Road last season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

"Again, I thought he did excellently, he was full of energy, showed his presence, held the ball up well and he was a threat, so it was fantastic that he got that opportunity and it was great that he took it."

Both Simpson and Smith are likely to be involved when the Blues' Under 23s take on Nottingham Forest at Portman Road on Monday night.