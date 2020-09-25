Suffolk Premier Cup final will be very different this year, as Lowestoft and Needham find out

The 2019-20 Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Final will be played over two legs.

Both Lowestoft Town and Needham Market were keen to play a home and away two-legged final, rather than a one-off tie.

The two legs will be played on Tuesday, October 13th and Tuesday, October 20th, with Needham Market having home advantage in the first leg at Bloomfields and the second leg taking place at Crown Meadow.

Both matches will kick-off at 7.30pm in light of the government’s 10pm bar curfew, as will all the other 2019-20 evening county cup finals.

It will be the first time that the final of the Premier Cup, which was first played in the 1958-59 season, has not been played as a one-off match for 40 years.

The Premier Cup Final was played as a two-legged final for eight consecutive seasons from 1973-74 through to 1980-81, with Sudbury Town defeating Felixstowe Town 6-3 on aggregate in the last final.

Lowestoft Town reached the 2019-20 final thanks to a 2-0 victory over Bury Town at Felixstowe & Walton United FC, while Needham Market were 4-1 winners against Stowmarket Town at AFC Sudbury.