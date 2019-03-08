Matchday Live: Town in action for first time since relegation as Lambert's men visit Deepdale

Ipswich Town are in Championship action against Preston North End this afternoon (3pm).

The Blues' drop into the third tier was confirmed last weekend following the 1-1 draw with Birmingham, with Paul Lambert giving his players a few days off to let the feeling sink in.

But now he wants his squad back at it for the final four games of the campaign.

“We gave the lads a couple of days off because there's no point coming in here with your face on the floor and it's not good for the players, and it's not good for staff,” he said.

“Again, they're a young group, and whether they realise majorly what they're involved in at the minute nobody knows, but we'll bounce back that's for sure.”

Preston were Lambert's first opponents as Ipswich boss, in a game which ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw at the start of November.

“I thought we deserved to win the game but they've had a good season,” the Town manager recalled. “And Preston is a tough game. We've had too many draws that's been our problem.”