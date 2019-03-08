Opinion

Player ratings: A difficult afternoon for many at Deepdale as Town lack bite in Preston loss

Bartosz Bialkowski is left sat by his goal after Ipswich concede their fourth goal at Preston. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town were beaten 4-0 at Preston North End this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Cole Skuse and his Town team-mates leaves the pitch after their humbling at Preston. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Cole Skuse and his Town team-mates leaves the pitch after their humbling at Preston. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Little he could do about the opening two goals, but did make a stunning double save at the end of the first period as he put up a strong left arm to push away Robinson's effort before scrambling back to keep Nmecha's close-range header. Spilled Robinson's shot at Nmecha's feet for the third. Stopped Stockley with his legs late on. 5

Myles Kenlock tries to create something in the Preston penalty area. Picture Pagepix Myles Kenlock tries to create something in the Preston penalty area. Picture Pagepix

Josh Emmanuel

Had a difficult first period at the back as, afforded little protection, he was pulled around the pitch by Robinson. It was his upward header which led to the forward's second goal but, in fairness, there was little more he could have done as he came inside to make a much-needed clearance. Replaced at the break. Lambert said he 'struggled at full-time. 4

Luke Chambers

A couple of shaky moments early on and was perhaps caught out of position for Robinson's second. Had a header pushed wide by Declan Rudd to end the first half. A few good clearances but other moments he could have dealt with better as the Ipswich defence backed off. 4

Will Keane with this second half chance at Preston. Picture Pagepix Will Keane with this second half chance at Preston. Picture Pagepix

Toto Nsiala

Looked composed on the ball but will be disappointed he wasn't able to do more with Preston's second goal, heading up in the air and into danger with his feet not set. Made some good blocks, though. 5

Myles Kenlock

Looked good going forward, getting up in support of Judge and using his good first touch to make space for himself on either foot. Didn't do a lot wrong. 6

Kayden Jackson hits the crossbar with this second half chance at Preston. Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson hits the crossbar with this second half chance at Preston. Picture Pagepix

Cole Skuse

The Ipswich midfield found the going tough in the opening half an hour in particular, as Preston cut through. Skuse was beaten to a couple of balls but, when in possession, opened up play well on a few occasions. 4

Flynn Downes

Another who found things tough, turning into trouble on a few occasions. Had two shots over the top during the opening period but was unable to stamp his mark on the game. 4

Paul Lambert leaves the pitch at Deepdale at Preston. Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert leaves the pitch at Deepdale at Preston. Picture Pagepix

Teddy Bishop

Looked the most likely to make something happen in the first half, with his spin and shot at the end of the period just flashing past the post. Faded in the second before being replaced. 5

Idris El Mizouni

In for his first Ipswich Town start and produced a few good touches but undoubtedly found the game quicker than what he's used to in the Under 23s before being replaced. 5

Trevoh Chalobah gets his foot up at Preston. Picture Pagepix Trevoh Chalobah gets his foot up at Preston. Picture Pagepix

Alan Judge

Played the role we've come to expect, looking to pick up possession in pockets. Linked up well with Bishop and Kenlock on occasions, while his set-pieces caused a few problems. Busy throughout. Said he was 'embarrassed' at the end of the game. 5

Kayden Jackson

Played in the lone striker role from the start and had little sight of goal or opportunity to open his legs and use his pace. This isn't a role which plays to the striker's strengths and you have to feel for him. Hassled to win the ball back well as Rudd scrambled on the floor, before twisted and firing his shot off the underside of the bar. 4

Myles Kenlock is caught by a late challenge from Ryan Ledson at Preston. Picture Pagepix Myles Kenlock is caught by a late challenge from Ryan Ledson at Preston. Picture Pagepix

James Bree (for Emmanuel, 46)

Flung out a desperate leg to try and stop the Preston break which led to their third goal and had a few loose touches. 4

Will Keane (El Mizouni 59)

Instantly offered Ipswich something different after replacing El Mizouni, giving the Blues a physical presence and someone for Jackson to work off in attack. Had two shots blocked. 6

Alan Judge with a late off-target effort at Preston. Picture Pagepix Alan Judge with a late off-target effort at Preston. Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah (for Bishop 76)

A few decent touches and one shot over the bar. 5