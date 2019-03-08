Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'I might just give one or two a chance... but I'll pick a team to win' - Lambert's plan as life after relegation begins

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:55 19 April 2019

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor in reflective mood as they stand in front of the North Stand fans following Town's relegation from the Championship after the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor in reflective mood as they stand in front of the North Stand fans following Town's relegation from the Championship after the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert does not expect to have any issues lifting his players for this afternoon’s visit to Preston, as life after relegation begins for the Blues.

Jon Nolan could return after picking up an Achilles injury in the game against Hull. Photo: Steve WallerJon Nolan could return after picking up an Achilles injury in the game against Hull. Photo: Steve Waller

The club's drop into the third tier was confirmed last Saturday, following the 1-1 draw at home Birmingham, meaning the Blues' battle to stay in the Championship is over with four games remaining.

The first of those is at Deepdale today, with Lambert considering changes to his side with an eye on next season. He doesn't expect to have any trouble lifting his side for the game, though, even if the battle is already lost.

“I might do,” Lambert said when asked if he might experiment during the final four games.

MORE: Chambers on the summer decisions which cost Town, learning painful lessons, Chicago links and bouncing back from League One

Lambert has praised the contribution of loanees such as Collin Quaner. Picture PagepixLambert has praised the contribution of loanees such as Collin Quaner. Picture Pagepix

“I might just give one or two a chance to see how they do. I'll need to utilise everybody because we've got one or two little knocks.

“There are a lot of good things here and one or two might get a chance.

“I'll go and try and win games, whoever's in the team, and my main concern is for the club.

“I don't think it will be difficult (to lift the players) because they're young.

Idris El Mizouni could make his first Ipswich Town start between now and the end of the season. Picture: PAGEPIXIdris El Mizouni could make his first Ipswich Town start between now and the end of the season. Picture: PAGEPIX

“You will still get everything out of them and the enthusiasm they generate.

“We're going to have a great support, that's the beauty of it. The supporters will come and get behind you.

“We'll do our best to try and win. It's not as if we've been playing bad football so we'll do what we can to try and win games.”

MORE: 'I have to see what he can do... he will definitely get his chance' - Lambert ready to give Ndaba an Ipswich debut

Even if he was to use the four remaining games to begin planning for next season, with Corrie Ndaba set to become the latest debutant from the academy, Lambert insisted it's not necessarily the end of the road for loan players such as Collin Quaner, Trevoh Chalobah and James Bree.

“I wouldn't say that,” the Town boss said, when asked if the loanees would be stood down.

“The biggest compliment I can give the loan lads is that they have fitted in well and given everything.

“There's not one of the loanees who I have thought didn't want to be here or anything like that.

“I have no problem with them still playing.

“I'll just look at it and pick a team I think can go out and win games.”

In focus - Preston North End

Last five finishes: 7th, 11th, 11th (all Championship), 3rd, 5th (both League One)

Manager: Alex Neil (Jul '17): P95 W37 D29 L29

Last game: L 4-1 West Brom (a)

Last 10 games: LLLLW WWDWD

Last home game: L 2-0 Leeds

Home form: W7 D9 L5 F34 L27

Winning margins: 1 (x9), 2 (x5), 3+ (x3)

Losing margins: 1 (x9), 2 (x4), 3+ (x3)

Average league attendance: 14,155

Top-scorers: 11: Browne, Robinson

Most league starts: 35: Davies; 34: Browne, Rudd; 31: Hughes; 30: Pearson

Stat attack

- Town haven't lost to Preston since Joe Garner's FA Cup hat-trick of 2014 (W4 D3)

42- Goals conceded by Town in 23 away games (scored 15)

38- Players used by Town this season (most in Championship)

Last meeting

Ipswich Town 1-1 Preston North End - Saturday, November 3, 2018

Paul Lambert's first game started so well, the Blues full value for Freddie Sears' penalty opener right on half-time. Sub Paul Gallagher then scored a free-kick with his first touch (71) and ended up in goal after Chris Maxwell was dismissed (75). He denied a Danny Rowe volley.

Andy's prediction: Injury-hit Preston's season fizzling out. Town love a 1-1.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Can you help find this missing man from Melton?

David Jenkins has been missing since he failed to turn up to work on Thursday. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A12 re-opens after three-car crash causes traffic chaos

The crash happened on the A12, near to Kelvedon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I might just give one or two a chance... but I’ll pick a team to win’ - Lambert’s plan as life after relegation begins

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor in reflective mood as they stand in front of the North Stand fans following Town's relegation from the Championship after the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Hospital burglar caught emerging from bush equipped with bolt croppers

Lee Wisby broke into Ipswich Hospital and stole two computers in November Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Good Friday set to be Suffolk And Essex’s hottest day of the year

Kai and Alfie Cook enjoying their ice creams Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists